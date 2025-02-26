Cornel Bedward’s Newly Released "My Passion in Pursuit of God" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Memoir and Guide to Faith
“My Passion in Pursuit of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cornel Bedward is a thoughtful memoir and spiritual guide that explores the impact of faith on personal growth, offering readers insights into building a closer relationship with God through life’s challenges and blessings.
Rosedale, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Passion in Pursuit of God”: a moving exploration of one man’s journey to deepen his faith and experience God’s presence in every aspect of his life. “My Passion in Pursuit of God” is the creation of published author, Cornel Bedward.
Bedward shares, “In writing this book, My Passion in Pursuit of God, my focus was to bring together the importance of having God’s love well ingrained in every aspect of our lives as we grow. My intent was not just to write about my life but also to provide a presentation that would simplify our understanding of our relationship with God. My goal and intent were to use my life as an example and to intertwine my life journey from childhood to becoming an adult. I wanted to show how my relationship with God had such a profound impact on my life. My great asset was having a conscious belief in the presence of a supernatural force outside myself. I could sense he wanted to become a part of my life journey, and I had the faith to let him. This book contains biblical references and verses to help in our life to follow and for consultation. In this book, there is an understanding that God does not reveal every step we make or keep us from stepping outside his will and desires for our lives. There is such a thing as free will, and God will not override our choices in our journey. However, in Christ, we have the Holy Spirit, and he will guide us into all truth.
“My Passion in Pursuit of God is a captivating book that offers a comprehensive guide on how to deliver a life journey with a spiritual connection to God. It is also a testament to the transformative power of personal stories and a deeper connection to the divine. Writing this book allows me to take an introspective look at self-discovery and the way God sees us through his grace and mercy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cornel Bedward’s new book provides readers with inspiration, guidance, and a renewed sense of faith, encouraging them to embrace a life enriched by God’s presence and wisdom.
Consumers can purchase “My Passion in Pursuit of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Passion in Pursuit of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
