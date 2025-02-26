Sylvia A. Craig’s Newly Released "I Come in Peace" is a Powerful Testament to Faith, Restoration, and Divine Guidance
“I Come in Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvia A. Craig is a compelling story of transformation, illustrating the profound impact of God's love and grace on an individual’s life journey.
San Antonio, TX, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Come in Peace,” a heartwarming exploration of redemption, divine purpose, and God's unwavering love, is the creation of published author, Sylvia A. Craig.
Sylvia A. Craig shares, “In this book, you will see that our life doesn’t belong to us. It belongs to God. He is the potter, and we are the clay. When mistakes are made and we, as believers, stumble and fall, God wants us to get up and keep striving for greatness. We all learn through things that we suffer and come through our trials and tribulations. Making mistakes will build a path of righteousness for you and a pathway for others to see and know how God can truly work things out in their life.
“He can also put true love in your life along the way. So read and find out how God put Thomas T. Tucker’s life back on his rightful path of purpose, for he was called and chosen to lead people to God and do his will.
“Experience the adventures and glory of God, when God sent an angel of peace to help a homeless guy (Thomas Tee Tucker) put on his rightful path.
“Restoration, deliverance, love, crooked places are made straight when Thomas stumble on a little lady that’s been missing for a few weeks.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia A. Craig’s new book is an inspiring tale of God’s transformative power and the guidance He provides during life’s struggles.
Consumers can purchase “I Come in Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Come in Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
