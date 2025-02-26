Rev. Curtis Shipman, Dd’s Newly Released "God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Reflections

“God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD is a heartfelt and uplifting collection of stories that encourage readers to recognize God’s presence in everyday life and deepen their faith through reflection and devotion.