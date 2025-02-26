Rev. Curtis Shipman, Dd’s Newly Released "God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Reflections
“God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD is a heartfelt and uplifting collection of stories that encourage readers to recognize God’s presence in everyday life and deepen their faith through reflection and devotion.
Coalgate, OK, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day,” a moving collection of spiritual insights and personal experiences, is the creation of published author, Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD.
Curtis and his wife raised four children. Curtis served in the army reserve and was on active duty in the US Air Force. His total combined service was about eight years. He spent a lot of time ministering to the inmates at three different prisons. He was a correctional officer for a total of eight years. His wife passed away from cancer on June 5, 2022, after thirty-five years of marriage.
Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD shares, “This book contains some of the experiences and lessons I have had over the last twenty-five years. I have found, as a Christian, I am always learning. And the more I learn, the more there is to learn. God gave me a gift of not just believing in him but making sure I know him. There is neither man nor government that can change my mind about the Lord, my God.
“I hope this book will inspire its readers to find their place in God’s house, the house not made with man’s hands but the house in heaven, the place prepared for us by Jesus Christ. I also hope that this book will inspire the readers to stand for what is right in God’s eyes. Teach others about God’s kingdom before it is too late. Find love and forgiveness for all our neighbors, friends, and persons that have trespassed against us, for if we do not forgive others, there will not be forgiveness for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD’s new book is a powerful reminder of God’s active presence in the world and a call for believers to embrace faith, forgiveness, and righteousness in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
