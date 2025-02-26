Lorie Loar’s New Book, “One Caregiver's Voyage: From Stress to Strength in Health Crises,” is a Semi-Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Struggles Throughout Life
New York, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lorie Loar, a loving mother of four (one is recently deceased), has completed her most recent book, “One Caregiver's Voyage from Stress to Strength in Health Crises”, a stunning account that details the author’s journey in learning to overcome the countless trials and challenges she was forced to endure, helping to forge her strength and resilience at every turn.
Lorie graduated from university with honors while raising her three oldest children and working in the disabilities field. In “One Caregiver’s Voyage,” the author tells how stress in healthcare is a daily event and a huge part of her life’s journey. She shares how she had to move on from those who were unsupportive and who made things more difficult for her. She writes about her children and the scares they gave her growing up. She reports that stress in healthcare made her come up with diagnoses and solutions that medical professionals often overlooked in family members.
Being tenacious, intelligent, and caring kept the author motivated to help those around her who were struggling with medical issues, up to and including dying and death. Lorie shares those stories from childhood to older age that made her a ferocious warrior to help others. Her journey was never easy, and family issues often impacted her. Medical drama in her family surrounded her, and she writes how she overcame the stress of it to get to a point of strength.
“This story is not an autobiographical account in a major sense, because there are many stories in between the medical issues I am detailing,” writes Lorie. “Many medical traumas and dramas have occurred in my life, and I hope they will show the reader that you can come back from anything. It may be in a different form of yourself, but you will survive. I have changed in so many ways over the years, but I tried not to lose my core values or the essence of my being. I did not stop pursuing love or a better life for myself. I believe in reaching your full potential; achieved one step at a time. Abuse is woven into my story, because surviving different forms of it has strengthened my resolve to not let that define me and to not let anyone bully me around in medicine or in life in general.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lorie Loar’s book is a compelling testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of strife and hardship. Deeply personal and candid, “One Caregiver’s Voyage” is shared in the hope of inspiring caregivers to continue helping their loved ones, without losing themselves in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Caregiver's Voyage from Stress to Strength in Health Crises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
