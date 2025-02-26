Steve Sheppard’s New Book, “Beanie and Me: An Angel On Our Shoulders,” is a Stirring Autobiographical Account That Follows the Incredible Life of the Author and His Wife
Decorah, IA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steve Sheppard, who spent thirty-one years in business, fifteen years in non-profit management, and served on multiple corporate and nonprofit boards of directors, has completed his most recent book, “Beanie and Me: An Angel On Our Shoulders”: a heartfelt and compelling memoir that documents the incredible life of coincidence, circumstances, and love that the author and his wife have shared through God’s graces.
In “Beanie and Me: An Angel On Our Shoulders,” author Steve Sheppard shares how he and his wife, Katie, have led married lives full of coincidence, fortuity, chance, and kismet. From their earliest days in college facing the uncertainties of the military draft to coping with a later-life diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, their days have been filled with remarkable events and outcomes that would seem to defy the odds. The two began to recognize the presence of an “angel on their shoulders,” an observation first suggested to Steve by his mom when he was a young boy. That spirit served as an angel-in-residence throughout the whole of their lives. In their words, they have led a “fairy tale life.”
The litany of unlikely, coincidental, incredible things that have happened to them along the way would fill a book like “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.” It includes stories of adopting not one but two sets of twins from Korea, where the incidence of twin births was quite low; the unlikely circumstances of separately encountering both sets of birth parents during a subsequent visit to that country; the uncertainty of Steve’s leaving an executive job with two kids in college and two on the way but with no plan in hand, only to find a life’s calling the very next day; the unreal real estate chain of events that brought them back to reside in their college town; the acquisition of a home on Madeline Island on Lake Superior some thirty years after Steve’s parents had owned it; Katie’s improbable diagnosis in 2019, and the gifts that it has presented.
But their story is not only about unlikely events. It’s a story of lifelong love between two people and the gratitude that they have felt for it. They’ve had an angel on their shoulders since the beginning. They know it. They acknowledge it. They can’t explain it. They are immensely grateful for it, and they never doubt its presence—even when they are tested.
“In addition to being an autobiographical recounting for our family and friends who may have the patience to read it, this story also reflects a very specific worldview that has shaped our lives as much as that angel,” shares Sheppard. “That view embodies the belief that attitude and expectation are every bit as important as opportunity and privilege. Our genetics assured us that we would enjoy privilege through our whiteness. Our parents assured us that we would enjoy opportunities through our education. But the energy, determination, and faith that Katie and I shared with each other were the ingredients that allowed that angel to do its magic. We two always believed in each other, in our magic, and in our energy to accomplish anything worthy of our pursuit. We dared to envision the unlikely as achievable. And we always recognized the presence of God in our lives in whatever form it made sense to us at the time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Sheppard’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Steve and Katie’s story, discovering what a life of true fulfillment and happiness can be like. Deeply personal and candid, “Beanie and Me” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Beanie and Me: An Angel On Our Shoulders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
