Theresa Payne and Kinsey Leach’s New Book, "Gran & Gracie's Amazing Adventures," Follows a Grandmother and Granddaughter Who Use Their Imagination to Visit Various Places
Fredericksburg, VA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Theresa Payne, who retired from the federal government after a forty-year career in management and information technology, and Kinsey Leach, Theresa’s granddaughter who is an energetic elementary school student, have completed their most recent book, “Gran & Gracie's Amazing Adventures”: a heartwarming tale that follows Gran and her granddaughter Gracie as they visit a garage sale and are transported on a new adventure every time a new antique inspires their imagination.
“Come along with Gran and Gracie as they find amazing treasures while their minds go to exotic places,” write Theresa and Kinsey. “Imagine colorful dragons, beautiful mermaids, and a charming prince on a white horse. You’ll want to find treasures too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Payne and Kinsey Leach’s book was inspired by Kinsey’s special bond with her grandmother, as well as her desire to share with other children just how fun finding treasures can be. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Theresa and Kinsey’s story to life, “Gran & Gracie’s Amazing Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, taking them on a whirlwind ride they’ll want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Gran & Gracie's Amazing Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
