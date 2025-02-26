C. Michael Morley’s New Book, “What to Do? What to Do?” is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Look for the Perfect Birthday Gift for Her Mother
Atlanta, GA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. Michael Morley, a veteran of the Vietnam War as well as Desert Shield/Desert Storm, has completed his most recent book, “What to Do? What to Do?”: a captivating story that centers around a young girl named Jennifer, who must find a birthday gift for her mother. As she spends the day being asked by her mother to finish her chores, Jennifer suddenly comes up with the perfect gift she knows will make her mother happy.
Originally from Mobile, Alabama, author C. Michael Morley currently resides near Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife. Having entered the service after flunking out of college, the author went on to obtain a three-year diploma in nursing, a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and three master’s degrees in public administration, health sciences, and nursing. After retiring from both the army and the Veterans Administration, Mr. Morley started a travel agency, CMM Travel Group, with all profits earmarked for donation to the Dravet Foundation.
“Jennifer is in a terrible fix,” writes Morley. “She needs to think of something to get her mother for her birthday. This is a real brain twister, and Mom’s birthday is tomorrow. What to do? What to do? Find out if Jennifer comes up with a solution.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. Michael Morley’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Jennifer’s adventure to find the perfect gift that she knows her mother will love. With colorful artwork to help bring Morley’s story to life, “What to Do? What to Do?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What to Do? What to Do?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Mobile, Alabama, author C. Michael Morley currently resides near Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife. Having entered the service after flunking out of college, the author went on to obtain a three-year diploma in nursing, a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and three master’s degrees in public administration, health sciences, and nursing. After retiring from both the army and the Veterans Administration, Mr. Morley started a travel agency, CMM Travel Group, with all profits earmarked for donation to the Dravet Foundation.
“Jennifer is in a terrible fix,” writes Morley. “She needs to think of something to get her mother for her birthday. This is a real brain twister, and Mom’s birthday is tomorrow. What to do? What to do? Find out if Jennifer comes up with a solution.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. Michael Morley’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Jennifer’s adventure to find the perfect gift that she knows her mother will love. With colorful artwork to help bring Morley’s story to life, “What to Do? What to Do?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What to Do? What to Do?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories