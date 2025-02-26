Author Madison C. Brown’s New Book, "The Wheel of Deception," is a Fascinating and In-Depth Guide Aimed at Helping Readers Remain Strong in Their Relationship with God
Recent release “The Wheel of Deception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madison C. Brown is a comprehensive exploration of the ways in which people often find themselves tempted to sway from their faith, while delivering the tools readers need in order to remain steadfast in their relationship with the Lord and their belief in his ways.
Decatur, AL, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Madison C. Brown, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from Faulkner University, Montgomery, Alabama, where his studies in theology and leadership laid the foundation for his lifelong ministry, has completed his new book, “The Wheel of Deception”: an insightful look at the ways in which one’s faith can often be challenged, and how to overcome such challenges in a way that strengthens one’s connection to God.
“The journey of faith is dynamic, filled with ebbs and flows,” writes Pastor Brown. “Many believers find themselves in a place where the fervor they once had seems to have waned. ‘The Wheel of Deception’ is a metaphorical representation of the enemy’s strategies to weaken your relationship with God. When you first committed your life to the Lord, there was a newfound determination to learn and grow in your faith. This initial enthusiasm often leads to a deepening relationship with God, characterized by regular prayer, Bible study, and community involvement.
“‘The Wheel of Deception’ is a cycle the enemy uses to distract and deter believers from their spiritual path. Recognizing this cycle is the first step toward breaking free from it. The enemy’s goal is to steal, kill, and destroy. By identifying his tactics, you can begin to fortify your defenses. God, as the Master Potter, desires to restore and reshape your life. This involves acknowledging the cracks and chips and allowing Him to mend them. God’s ultimate goal is to lead you to complete restoration. He wants to heal your brokenness and strengthen your faith.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Madison C. Brown’s engaging guide serves as a reminder of the spiritual battle people often face, helping them recognize the enemy’s tactics to break free from this cycle. Through experiencing Pastor Brown’s writings, readers will come to know total restoration in their relationship with God, discovering a way to refocus, recommit, and rejuvenate their faith journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Wheel of Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories