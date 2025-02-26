Author Bruce Reffler’s New Book, "America: Through the Eyes of God," Offers a Groundbreaking Perspective on America’s Current Moral Crisis and Path to Redemption
Recent release “America: Through the Eyes of God” from Covenant Books author Bruce Reffler delivers a compelling examination of the nation’s moral state from a divine viewpoint. With bold assertions and spiritual insights, Reffler argues that America’s current path away from moral values is leading to darkness and presents a call for redemption and divine intervention.
Tucson, AZ, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Reffler, a fiction writer and amateur comedian from Tucson, Arizona, who has been married for thirty-six years and has three children, has completed his new book, “America: Through the Eyes of God”: a bold and spiritually charged examination of the current state of America that delves deep into the moral and ethical challenges facing the nation.
“The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God,” writes Reffler. “I will wipe away years of untruth with truth. As you read each chapter, you will realize there is a GOD who loves you. Reading this book is no accident; I, GOD, have put this book in your hands. America is driving away from the light and straight into darkness, trying to hide its sinful ways. I have news for you: America cannot hide; My eyes see everything. And you wonder why America is not being blessed. Only I, God, can save America. It’s not too late.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bruce Reffler’s new book is a call to action for those who are concerned about the moral and spiritual direction of the country. With its thought-provoking insights and divine perspective, “America: Through the Eyes of God” will challenge readers to reflect on their own role in the nation’s spiritual health and the possibility of salvation.
Readers can purchase “America: Through the Eyes of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
