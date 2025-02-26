Author Samantha Mathews’s New Book, "Dead Moms Club," Documents the Author’s Journey in Navigating Life After the Passing of Her Mother at Only Twelve Years Old

Recent release “Dead Moms Club: Navigating Life After Loss, from One Strong Girl to Another” from Covenant Books author Samantha Mathews is a stirring and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s journey through the grief, pain, and healing that followed the passing of her mother just three months before her thirteenth birthday.