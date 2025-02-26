Author Samantha Mathews’s New Book, "Dead Moms Club," Documents the Author’s Journey in Navigating Life After the Passing of Her Mother at Only Twelve Years Old
Recent release “Dead Moms Club: Navigating Life After Loss, from One Strong Girl to Another” from Covenant Books author Samantha Mathews is a stirring and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s journey through the grief, pain, and healing that followed the passing of her mother just three months before her thirteenth birthday.
Atlanta, GA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Mathews has completed her new book, “Dead Moms Club: Navigating Life After Loss, from One Strong Girl to Another”: a combination of the author’s personal life experiences, her highs and lows, advice left behind by her mother before she died, and guidance to help navigate life after loss
In “Dead Moms Club,” author Samantha Mathews shares her personal experiences in navigating the aftermath of her mother’s death from cancer three months before her thirteenth birthday. At the time, she didn’t think anyone could relate to what she was going through.
As years went on, she found out that there were more people than she had realized who had gone through the death of a parent as a child. Even though the Dead Moms Club is one she would rather not be a part of, Samantha hopes that this book can be the friend that someone can go to when they need to cry, to laugh, and to be hopeful that life will get better.
“As I’m writing this book, I am almost thirty years old. I lost my mom when I was twelve. I still feel that even at this age, it would be horribly hard to lose my mom, but I do feel like it would be a completely different experience,” shares Samantha.
“I’m not trying to tell anyone that I know how they feel, because every situation is unique. Even my brother and I had vastly different experiences, and we grew up in the same house.
“The more I have made it public that I am writing this book, the more people have told me that they would love a resource like this. They either know someone close to them who has lost a parent or they themselves lost a parent too soon.
“There were so many times when I felt alone, growing up without my mom. People either felt sorry for me and treated me differently, or they avoided the topic altogether because it was too uncomfortable. If I can help even one person feel a little less lonely and lost, then I’ll be glad I wrote this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samantha Mathews’s new book is a heartfelt and deeply personal account that is sure to resonate with anyone who has lost a parent at a young age, providing comfort and guidance they navigate this difficult time in their life.
Readers can purchase “Dead Moms Club: Navigating Life After Loss, from One Strong Girl to Another” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
