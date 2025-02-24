Conveyor Belt Specialist Launches New Product Brochure
Dudley, United Kingdom, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The UK’s leading specialists in continuous process manufacturing has launched their new product brochure for 2025.
Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and parts, design, build and installation, project management and consultancy.
The company has a growing list of customers across the FMCG production environment, including food, chemical, pet food, wax and film casting manufacturers.
Managing Director, Jarrod Hunt, said: “I delighted to announce the launch of our first ever products and services brochure. From conception to commissioning, we excel in the manufacture, installation and servicing of bespoke continuous processing equipment and machinery, and the brochure is the perfect illustration of how we can support FMCG producers in protecting their investment in costly belts by increasing the longevity of their conveyor equipment, as well as reducing waste, minimising unexpected downtime and improving hygiene, productivity and sustainability.”
The brochure includes details of the company’s full range of products and services, including belt tracking systems, brushes, ploughs and scrapers, return rollers and belt support rollers, graphite stations and cast belt supports, replacement drums, squeegees and belt edge cleaners, as well as real-life examples of how Continuous Process Solutions has supported some of the best-known manufacturers in the UK.
It also outlines how using the company’s services can help drive manufacturers’ commitment to reducing their carbon footprint by improving the sustainability of their belts.
To read the brochure, go to the Continuous Process Solutions website.
Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and parts, design, build and installation, project management and consultancy.
The company has a growing list of customers across the FMCG production environment, including food, chemical, pet food, wax and film casting manufacturers.
Managing Director, Jarrod Hunt, said: “I delighted to announce the launch of our first ever products and services brochure. From conception to commissioning, we excel in the manufacture, installation and servicing of bespoke continuous processing equipment and machinery, and the brochure is the perfect illustration of how we can support FMCG producers in protecting their investment in costly belts by increasing the longevity of their conveyor equipment, as well as reducing waste, minimising unexpected downtime and improving hygiene, productivity and sustainability.”
The brochure includes details of the company’s full range of products and services, including belt tracking systems, brushes, ploughs and scrapers, return rollers and belt support rollers, graphite stations and cast belt supports, replacement drums, squeegees and belt edge cleaners, as well as real-life examples of how Continuous Process Solutions has supported some of the best-known manufacturers in the UK.
It also outlines how using the company’s services can help drive manufacturers’ commitment to reducing their carbon footprint by improving the sustainability of their belts.
To read the brochure, go to the Continuous Process Solutions website.
Contact
Continuous Process SolutionsContact
Sarah Hunt
+44 7847778112
www.cpsuk.co
Sarah Hunt
+44 7847778112
www.cpsuk.co
Categories