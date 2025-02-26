Author Marilynn Winters’s New Book, "Oliver and Kyler," Follows Two Feathered Friends Who Each Learn Valuable Lessons After a Dispute Almost Ruins Their Friendship
Recent release “Oliver and Kyler” from Covenant Books author Marilynn Winters is a charming tale that follows two birds, Oliver and Kyler, who end up testing their friendship when Oliver makes a rude comment about Kyler’s beak. With Kyler now upset at his comments, Oliver must find a way to make amends and repair the damage he’s caused.
Fayetteville, NC, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marilynn Winters, a retired attorney who currently resides in North Carolina with Izzy, her tuxedo cat, has completed her new book, “Oliver and Kyler”: a riveting story that follows two close friends who suddenly find their friendship on the rocks when one of them shares a rude opinion about the other’s appearance.
“Oliver and Kyler, a highly unusual-looking pair, are good walking buddies,” writes Winters. “One fine spring morning, they head out on their early morning walk, with crests bouncing and wings all a-flutter. As they chat with one another, Oliver, who has been thinking this for a while, decides to share an opinion about Kyler, and oh my! What an opinion! Kyler is clearly not pleased. What was it Oliver said? Is it fixable? You be the judge.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marilynn Winters’s new book is a heartfelt tale that reveals why one should not make hurtful things about another’s appearance, as well as the importance of speaking up when one is hurt by a friend’s comments. With colorful artwork to help bring Winters’s story to life, “Oliver and Kyler” is sure to delight readers of all ages, impacting vital lessons on how to be a better friend and treat others with kindness.
Readers can purchase “Oliver and Kyler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
