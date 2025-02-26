Author Marilynn Winters’s New Book, "Oliver and Kyler," Follows Two Feathered Friends Who Each Learn Valuable Lessons After a Dispute Almost Ruins Their Friendship

Recent release “Oliver and Kyler” from Covenant Books author Marilynn Winters is a charming tale that follows two birds, Oliver and Kyler, who end up testing their friendship when Oliver makes a rude comment about Kyler’s beak. With Kyler now upset at his comments, Oliver must find a way to make amends and repair the damage he’s caused.