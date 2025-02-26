Author James Briggs’s New Book, "What's Next in Your Life?" is a Thought-Provoking Guide Designed to Help Those Make the Transition Into Retirement and Beyond

Recent release “What's Next in Your Life? A Spiritual Guide to Retirement and Purposeful Aging” by Covenant Books author James Briggs offers a comprehensive look at the ways in which one can prepare for a monumental shift in their lives. From becoming empty-nesters, to adapting to retirement, Briggs’s guide can help anyone navigate the transition into retirement and elderhood.