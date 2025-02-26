Author James Briggs’s New Book, "What's Next in Your Life?" is a Thought-Provoking Guide Designed to Help Those Make the Transition Into Retirement and Beyond
Recent release “What's Next in Your Life? A Spiritual Guide to Retirement and Purposeful Aging” by Covenant Books author James Briggs offers a comprehensive look at the ways in which one can prepare for a monumental shift in their lives. From becoming empty-nesters, to adapting to retirement, Briggs’s guide can help anyone navigate the transition into retirement and elderhood.
Danville, CA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Briggs, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has a background in higher education, theology, and career development, has completed his new book, “What's Next in Your Life? A Spiritual Guide to Retirement and Purposeful Aging”: a unique and engaging work that aims to help readers as they approach the life-changing shift of, moving from a career to retirement and focusing on aging with intention and purpose.
Author James Briggs is the retired Executive Director of the School of Applied Theology, where, from 2010 to 2015, he led the sabbatical program for people in need of rest, renewal, and rejuvenation. In the early 1970s, he transitioned from his ministry as a Catholic priest to his new lay role as a career/life counselor. After leaving his position as Director of Career Planning and Placement at Georgetown University and then University of California–Berkeley, the author served for twenty-two years as vice president of Student Services and then Executive Assistant to the President at Santa Clara University. Though currently retired, Briggs continues to offer workshops and retreats on retirement and conscious aging for those transitioning into their later years.
“At different times in our lives, we experience transitions from one life stage to another,” writes Briggs. “The transition into retirement and the realization that we are growing older are two of those major transition points.
“So much of our identity comes from the work we have done, the positions we have held, and the families we have raised. Shifting what defines our identity when we leave our profession or become empty nesters can be challenging and unsettling.
“This book includes a series of reflective exercises to help you gain a clearer understanding of what you want to do next in your life. That process includes answering three essential questions: How have you been gifted in life? To what purpose do you want to put those gifts at this point in your life? How can you be successful in achieving those purposes?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Briggs’s new book will allow readers to find the tools they need to develop a deeper understanding of the transition into retirement and greater clarity about what it is they want to do next.
Readers can purchase “What's Next in Your Life? A Spiritual Guide to Retirement and Purposeful Aging” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
