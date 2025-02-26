Author Missy Wilder’s New Book, "Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mouse Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Creating Music

Recent release “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too” from Page Publishing author Missy Wilder is a heartfelt tale that follows Little Dilly Doo, who spies a frog singing a song on a log. After Little Dilly Doo joins the frog and sings along, all the nearby animals ask to participate, and soon all the new friends are singing a beautiful song together as one.