Author Missy Wilder’s New Book, "Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mouse Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Creating Music
Recent release “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too” from Page Publishing author Missy Wilder is a heartfelt tale that follows Little Dilly Doo, who spies a frog singing a song on a log. After Little Dilly Doo joins the frog and sings along, all the nearby animals ask to participate, and soon all the new friends are singing a beautiful song together as one.
Troy, TN, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Missy Wilder, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works full time at Lowe’s as an MST, has completed her new book, “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too”: a stirring story of friendship and music that follows a little mouse who makes all sorts of new friends while singing a tune.
In “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too,” readers are introduced to Little Dilly Doo, a mouse who is walking along one day when he spots a frog singing alone on a log. Eager to sing too, Little Dilly Doo asks to join in and together the two begin a duet. But soon this duet grows as more animals are attracted by the music and begin joining in on their little symphony.
Published by Page Publishing, Missy Wilder’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of animals and will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Little Dilly Doo’s adventure to make both music and friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Wilder’s story to life, “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
