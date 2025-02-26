Author Jay Dee F.R.’s New Book, "It Was March 19, 2019," is a Compelling Memoir Revealing How an Innocent Romance Turned Out to be a Devious Scam Played on the Author
Recent release “It Was March 19, 2019” from Page Publishing author Jay Dee F.R. is a stirring true account that follows the author as she recounts how she was taken advantage of by an online stranger looking to begin a romantic connection. As his innocent and sweet messages turned harsh and sinister, the author realized she needed to find a way to escape his grasp anyway possible.
New York, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jay Dee F.R., a former educator who enjoys traveling, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “It Was March 19, 2019”: a riveting novel that reveals the author’s harrowing encounter with an online scammer who messaged her under the guide of making of romantic connection but soon revealed his true colors and tried to control her both emotionally and financially.
Born in a small town in New England, author Jay Dee F.R. grew up in a religious home and continued her faith as an adult. She married at nineteen and was married for thirty-four years and continued to be sheltered by her husband until his death in 2013. The author taught special needs students in economically deprived areas, teaching minority students for her entire career, which spanned over thirty years. Additionally, she taught education courses as an adjunct professor at the college level in various universities.
“Romance scams are growing at an increase of 183 percent in North America as of 2023,” writes Jay. “This is the story of how somebody can become a victim without even being in the market or looking for love. This is proof that this can happen to anybody at a very high cost of emotional devastation and financial ruin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jay Dee F.R.’s enthralling tale is a powerful warning for the dangers of online dating, and the vigilance required for the modern era to prevent scammers from taking advantage of oneself in the digital age. Deeply personal and candid, Jay shares her story in the hope of connecting with others who have been a victim of online romance scams, while helping others avoid the pitfalls that she encountered.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “It Was March 19, 2019” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in a small town in New England, author Jay Dee F.R. grew up in a religious home and continued her faith as an adult. She married at nineteen and was married for thirty-four years and continued to be sheltered by her husband until his death in 2013. The author taught special needs students in economically deprived areas, teaching minority students for her entire career, which spanned over thirty years. Additionally, she taught education courses as an adjunct professor at the college level in various universities.
“Romance scams are growing at an increase of 183 percent in North America as of 2023,” writes Jay. “This is the story of how somebody can become a victim without even being in the market or looking for love. This is proof that this can happen to anybody at a very high cost of emotional devastation and financial ruin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jay Dee F.R.’s enthralling tale is a powerful warning for the dangers of online dating, and the vigilance required for the modern era to prevent scammers from taking advantage of oneself in the digital age. Deeply personal and candid, Jay shares her story in the hope of connecting with others who have been a victim of online romance scams, while helping others avoid the pitfalls that she encountered.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “It Was March 19, 2019” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories