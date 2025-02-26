Author Jay Dee F.R.’s New Book, "It Was March 19, 2019," is a Compelling Memoir Revealing How an Innocent Romance Turned Out to be a Devious Scam Played on the Author

Recent release “It Was March 19, 2019” from Page Publishing author Jay Dee F.R. is a stirring true account that follows the author as she recounts how she was taken advantage of by an online stranger looking to begin a romantic connection. As his innocent and sweet messages turned harsh and sinister, the author realized she needed to find a way to escape his grasp anyway possible.