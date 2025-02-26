Carl F. Horowitz’s New Book, "Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise," Explores Al Sharpton’s Proximity to Power and His Regular News Media Presence
In a new Page Publishing release, “Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise,” author Carl F. Horowitz describes Reverend Sharpton’s long and destructive history of incitement under the guise of civil rights advocacy, and his eventual climb to an undeserved public respectability.
Ashburn, VA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl F. Horowitz has completed a new book, “Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise,” a thought-provoking work that warns of the dangers of Sharpton’s continued presence in these politically polarized times.
During 2005–21, Carl. F. Horowitz served as project manager, editor, and senior fellow with the National Legal and Policy Center, a Falls Church, VA.–based nonprofit group dedicated to promoting ethics and accountability in American public life. He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Kansas, and a master’s and a Ph.D. in urban planning and public policy from Rutgers University. Previous to that, he had been a professor of urban and regional planning at Virginia Tech, a policy analyst with The Heritage Foundation, and a Washington correspondent with Investor’s Business Daily. His work has been published, among other places, in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Reason, Real Estate Issues, The Public Interest, Planning, Journal of the American Planning Association, The Social Contract, and Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture. Originally a New York City native, he has lived for several decades in the Washington, D.C. area. He is a longtime Sharpton watcher and has no plans to quit.
Horowitz writes, “Everyone loves a winner. Or as the late, unlamented Osama bin Laden put it, ‘When people see a strong horse and a weak horse, they naturally will want to side with the strong horse.’ It’s a serious defect in the human psyche: No matter how unattractive he might be, if a person seems unstoppable, especially by wearing a cloak of moral righteousness, he appears to many as irresistible, if not infallible. Even without any formal title or office, such a person seems possessed of an almost magical ability to persuade others to hop on his bandwagon. That’s the essence of power—the ability to get others to believe and act in desired ways.” This book provides a blow-by-blow account of how Al Sharpton, now 70 years old, got that kind of power and has never let go of it. It emphasizes the importance of his image refurbishment in winning favor among leading figures in politics, business, labor, media, philanthropy, education, sports and religion. The saga is often appalling, but it is crucial to understanding his charisma and ability to define public discourse.
