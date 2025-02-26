Carl F. Horowitz’s New Book, "Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise," Explores Al Sharpton’s Proximity to Power and His Regular News Media Presence

In a new Page Publishing release, “Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise,” author Carl F. Horowitz describes Reverend Sharpton’s long and destructive history of incitement under the guise of civil rights advocacy, and his eventual climb to an undeserved public respectability.