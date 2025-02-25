tgin® Expands Internationally & Grows Miracle Styling Collection, Continuing Its Mission of Empowerment & Wellness
Led by CEO Aris Singleton, the brand merges innovation, inclusivity, and philanthropy to uplift the natural hair community worldwide.
Chicago, IL, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thank God It’s Natural (tgin®) is entering 2025 with bold expansion plans, bringing its moisture-rich, textured hair care solutions to even more global markets. Under the leadership of CEO Aris Singleton and COO Dr. Piper Farrell, tgin® continues to honor the legacy of Chris-Tia Donaldson, pioneering innovations while remaining rooted in its mission of beauty, wellness, and community impact.
The brand, already a household name in the U.S. at Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Walgreens, and CVS, is now expanding into international retailers, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the textured hair industry.
Expanding the Miracle Styling Collection
In 2024, tgin® introduced the Miracle Styling Collection, an exclusive range designed to provide versatile styling solutions infused with moisture. Due to overwhelming demand, the collection is expanding in 2025, ensuring even more textured-hair consumers can achieve definition, shine, and long-lasting hold without compromising hair health.
Crafted with nourishing ingredients, the Miracle Styling Collection offers solutions tailored to every curl type.
“With the expansion of the Miracle Styling Collection, we’re continuing to give our community what they’ve been asking for—products that style and protect textured hair at the same time,” said Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin®. “At tgin®, we believe in delivering science-backed, moisture-rich formulas that make hair care simple and effective. As we grow globally, our mission is to uplift and empower women through beauty, wellness, and philanthropy.”
Stay tuned for when it becomes available at a store (or beauty store) near you.
For more information on the Miracle Styling Collection, visit tgin®atural.com/pages/miracle-styling-collection.
A Commitment to Philanthropy: The tgin® Foundation
At the heart of tgin® is a mission far more significant than hair care. Through the tgin® Foundation, the brand is dedicated to supporting women facing breast cancer disparities, particularly within the Black community. The foundation provides education, resources, and financial support, reinforcing the company’s holistic approach to beauty and wellness.
“Giving back is a core part of who we are,” said Dr. Piper Farrell, COO of tgin®. “Through the tgin® Foundation, we’re changing lives beyond beauty, ensuring that women in our community receive the support they need in their most challenging moments.”
A Future Focused on Beauty, Wellness & Impact
As tgin® expands globally, it remains committed to creating high-performance, inclusive products while fostering a culture of self-care, confidence, and giving back. Consumers can expect innovations, expanded accessibility, and an unwavering commitment to textured hair health as tgin® continues to shape the future of beauty.
About tgin®
Founded in 2009, Thank God It’s Natural (tgin®) is a premium hair care brand known for its intentionally formulated products, effective ingredients, and proven results. Prioritizing long-term hair health over fleeting trends, the company offers reliable, no-nonsense solutions for all textured hair types. The philanthropic arm of tgin®—the tgin® Foundation—addresses critical health disparities by supporting uninsured Black women battling breast cancer. The foundation’s focus on early detection, education, and accessibility for women under 40 reinforces that true beauty encompasses total well-being—from healthy hair to life-saving healthcare. Visit tginatural.com and tginfoundation.org for more information, and follow tgin® on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.
About tgin®
Founded in 2009, Thank God It’s Natural (tgin®) is a premium hair care brand known for its intentionally formulated products, effective ingredients, and proven results. Prioritizing long-term hair health over fleeting trends, the company offers reliable, no-nonsense solutions for all textured hair types. The philanthropic arm of tgin®—the tgin® Foundation—addresses critical health disparities by supporting uninsured Black women battling breast cancer. The foundation’s focus on early detection, education, and accessibility for women under 40 reinforces that true beauty encompasses total well-being—from healthy hair to life-saving healthcare. Visit tginatural.com and tginfoundation.org for more information, and follow tgin® on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.
