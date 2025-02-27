New Book Shines Light on the “Dark Side of the Rainbow” Theory
Is it real, a cosmic coincidence, an ingenious marketing ploy, or just another conspiracy theory?
Cincinnati, OH, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What are the chances that one of the most beloved movies of all time is artistically linked to one of the greatest rock albums ever recorded? For the uninitiated, the “Dark Side of the Rainbow” theory asserts that Pink Floyd purposely synchronized The Dark Side of the Moon to The Wizard of Oz. For those who have seen it, the mashup produces dozens of striking coincidences between the film and the album, where actions on the screen seemingly correspond to the lyrics, chords and musical moods of the Dark Side tracks.
In addition to a complete viewing guide for the synchronicities, the book explores an explanation for their existence.
As readers will find, the web of connections between the book, movie, band and album are quite extraordinary.
The book is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXVND79V
About the Author:
Jeff Doran grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now resides in East Tennessee. A graduate of Xavier University, Jeff had a career in marketing before starting his own online trail guide business. After several decades of hiking in America's national parks, Doran founded HikinginGlacier.com, RockyMountainHikingTrails.com and TetonHikingTrails.com, each of which provide detailed trail information for those respective parks. Doran has also published several books on various hiking-related topics. In addition to being a longtime hiker, avid cyclist and history buff, Jeff is also a music enthusiast.
In addition to a complete viewing guide for the synchronicities, the book explores an explanation for their existence.
As readers will find, the web of connections between the book, movie, band and album are quite extraordinary.
The book is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXVND79V
About the Author:
Jeff Doran grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now resides in East Tennessee. A graduate of Xavier University, Jeff had a career in marketing before starting his own online trail guide business. After several decades of hiking in America's national parks, Doran founded HikinginGlacier.com, RockyMountainHikingTrails.com and TetonHikingTrails.com, each of which provide detailed trail information for those respective parks. Doran has also published several books on various hiking-related topics. In addition to being a longtime hiker, avid cyclist and history buff, Jeff is also a music enthusiast.
Contact
Discover The WestContact
Jeffrey J. Doran
865-761-0521
www.rockymountainhikingtrails.com/history-of-hiking.htm
https://twitter.com/GlacierHiker1
Jeffrey J. Doran
865-761-0521
www.rockymountainhikingtrails.com/history-of-hiking.htm
https://twitter.com/GlacierHiker1
Categories