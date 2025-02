Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return

Los Angelas, CA, February 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Cris Cyborg looks to make her return to Professional Boxing after capturing her record 5th promotional championship in the sport of MMA. Currently undefeated at 2-0 in professional boxing, Cyborg will be making making her return to the sport with an international fight in Colombia against the countries #1 ranked Super Middleweight female fighter Karen Fernandez.Cyborg who last competed in professional boxing Jan. 19, 2024 with a 1st round KO over American Kelsey Wickstrum will be eligible to re enter the Boxing World Rankings with a win in Colombia, which many fight experts think will set up a fight against Claressa Shields, Cecilia Braekhus, or Ema Kozin later this summer.