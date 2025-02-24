Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return

Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez.