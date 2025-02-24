Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez.
Los Angelas, CA, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg looks to make her return to Professional Boxing after capturing her record 5th promotional championship in the sport of MMA. Currently undefeated at 2-0 in professional boxing, Cyborg will be making making her return to the sport with an international fight in Colombia against the countries #1 ranked Super Middleweight female fighter Karen Fernandez.
Cyborg who last competed in professional boxing Jan. 19, 2024 with a 1st round KO over American Kelsey Wickstrum will be eligible to re enter the Boxing World Rankings with a win in Colombia, which many fight experts think will set up a fight against Claressa Shields, Cecilia Braekhus, or Ema Kozin later this summer.
