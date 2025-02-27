The BOXER-6647-MTH Harnesses Meteor Lake Power in Rugged Fanless Industrial PC Form
Integrated AI capabilities, rugged design, and with quick access expansion, the BOXER-6647-MTH sees AAEON corner the advanced robotics market.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of industrial PC solutions AAEON (stock code: 6579), has introduced the BOXER-6647-MTH, a fanless embedded computer powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra platform. Available with either the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H, the BOXER-6647-MTH sports a broad variety of interfaces tailored for industrial robotics use.
The system hosts LAN ports providing up to 2.5GbE speed, six USB (four USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0), and three serial ports that include dual RS-232/422/485 signals and an 8-bit DIO, the BOXER-6647-MTH’s I/O provides a strong foundation with which systems integrators can install cameras, sensors (LIDAR, IMUs), and actuators for advanced robotics applications like AGVs and AMRs. Moreover, the system boasts a wealth of expansion options to accommodate Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage modules.
The mechanical design of the BOXER-6647-MTH offers a number of unique features, including external SATA and M.2 M-Key device trays that allow users to swap, upgrade, or replace SATA and M.2 NVMe storage devices without the need to open the system or use tools to configure. A second change to what users will have become accustomed to with AAEON’s fanless embedded PC line is its fully sealed chassis panels. Previous products from the selection required additional vents on the system side panel in order to ensure adequate heat dissipation, the BOXER-6647-MTH compensates for this with a more efficient and effective heatsink.
Despite its ventless chassis, the BOXER-6647-MTH remains relatively compact at 220mm x 154mm x 62.1mm, while also maintaining a -20°C to 60°C temperature range. The system can operate in industrial environments with fluctuating power supplies, with a 9V to 36V power input range via a 3-pin terminal block connector, while also receiving protection from damage during operation thanks to both shock and vibration resistance features.
With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6647-MTH supports Windows® 11 Pro and Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise, as well as Linux Ubuntu 22.04.
For detailed specifications, please visit the BOXER-6647-MTH’s product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
The system hosts LAN ports providing up to 2.5GbE speed, six USB (four USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0), and three serial ports that include dual RS-232/422/485 signals and an 8-bit DIO, the BOXER-6647-MTH’s I/O provides a strong foundation with which systems integrators can install cameras, sensors (LIDAR, IMUs), and actuators for advanced robotics applications like AGVs and AMRs. Moreover, the system boasts a wealth of expansion options to accommodate Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage modules.
The mechanical design of the BOXER-6647-MTH offers a number of unique features, including external SATA and M.2 M-Key device trays that allow users to swap, upgrade, or replace SATA and M.2 NVMe storage devices without the need to open the system or use tools to configure. A second change to what users will have become accustomed to with AAEON’s fanless embedded PC line is its fully sealed chassis panels. Previous products from the selection required additional vents on the system side panel in order to ensure adequate heat dissipation, the BOXER-6647-MTH compensates for this with a more efficient and effective heatsink.
Despite its ventless chassis, the BOXER-6647-MTH remains relatively compact at 220mm x 154mm x 62.1mm, while also maintaining a -20°C to 60°C temperature range. The system can operate in industrial environments with fluctuating power supplies, with a 9V to 36V power input range via a 3-pin terminal block connector, while also receiving protection from damage during operation thanks to both shock and vibration resistance features.
With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6647-MTH supports Windows® 11 Pro and Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise, as well as Linux Ubuntu 22.04.
For detailed specifications, please visit the BOXER-6647-MTH’s product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories