Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is Coming to Miami
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s expansion to MiamiCentral is bringing its signature NYC-born dumplings to Miami’s fast-paced commuters, office workers, and event-goers. The restaurant will offer delivery, catering, and convenient pre-orders for Brightline passengers heading to/from big events downtown.
Miami, FL, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Expands to MiamiCentral, Bringing NYC’s Favorite Dumplings to South Florida
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the aggressively growing fast-serve casual concept known for unique fusion flavors and reimagining classic dishes into dumplings, is bringing its first Florida location to MiamiCentral, on street level, just steps away from the entrances to Brightline, TriRail, and Metro Mover stations. Situated directly below ParkLine Hotel and Apartments, this location is designed to serve both commuters and downtown residents.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop made a major splash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) Tasting Village, handing out an incredible 14,880 dumplings over three days. Festivalgoers eagerly queued up to try the brand’s innovative dumplings, raving about the flavors and expressing excitement for the upcoming restaurant opening in late March.
This expansion follows the brand’s successful openings in New York (East Village, Upper East Side, Queens, Garden City, Resorts World Casino, Willowbrook Mall), Texas (Dallas), Pennsylvania (University City, South Street, Sansom Street, Philadelphia), North Carolina (Inglewood), and Canada (Grande Prairie, Calgary). With 14 locations currently open, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop continues its national growth, with future locations expected throughout Miami and Orlando.
Leading this expansion is Jeff Galletly, who was appointed as Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s first CEO in April 2023. Galletly brings extensive experience in franchising and brand development, having previously held leadership roles at Restaurant Brands International (RBI) for six years. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Tim Hortons USA, overseeing operations and expansion efforts. Under his leadership, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is rapidly scaling across North America.
Automat + Counter Service Dining Comes to Miami
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is designed for the fast-paced lifestyle of Miami commuters, office workers, and entertainment seekers. Unlike previous locations that solely relied on the automat system, the Miami shop will feature both temperature-controlled lockers and a full-service counter with Brand Ambassadors who provide personal recommendations and customer service.
Customers can order via smartphone, in-store kiosk, website, or the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop loyalty app and receive a text message when their food is ready, directing them to the automat lockers for seamless pickup or the counter for direct service.
Located in MiamiCentral, at the heart of Downtown Miami, this shop will cater to commuters, hotel guests, visitors, and event-goers attending concerts, games, and nightlife at venues such as Kaseya Center (Miami Heat Arena), Bayfront Park, and Club Space.
With a menu that extends beyond dumplings, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop also offers burgers, chop bowls, and boba teas, making it a great option for families, foodies, and late-night diners.
Soft Launch & Community Engagement
The restaurant will have a soft launch in the last week of March, welcoming Miami food bloggers, influencers, food critics, and special guests for an exclusive first taste of the menu. As part of its community-driven approach, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will invite guests and social media followers on Instagram and TikTok (@MrDumpling305) to suggest and vote for a Miami-inspired dumpling flavor. The winning flavor may be added to the menu, with credit and exclusive rewards for the winner.
Launch Campaign: Mr. Dumpling’s Journey from NYC to Miami
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s launch campaign will revolve around its mascot, @MrDumpling305, and his relocation from New York to Miami to open this newest location. The campaign will feature a series of engaging social media content and activations showcasing Mr. Dumpling embracing the Miami lifestyle, from visiting iconic spots to experiencing the city’s vibrant food and entertainment culture.
Brightline Passenger Convenience
Understanding the fast-paced lifestyle of Miami and its commuters, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is integrating Brightline passengers into its launch strategy. During major concerts, games, and events in Downtown Miami, the restaurant will offer pre-orders outside venues, allowing attendees to pick up their meals from the automat or counter before their train departure. This initiative aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission to provide quick, high-quality meals for people on the go.
A Menu That Redefines Dumplings
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop transforms classic American and international flavors into dumplings, blending comfort food nostalgia with innovative twists. The Miami location will offer the brand’s streamlined menu, including:
Fusion Dumplings:
· Korean BBQ
· Kung Pao Chicken
· Thai Peanut Chicken (launching next month)
· Cuban (Miami exclusive, debuting at SOBEWFF)
Diner Classics:
· Chicken Parmesan
· Mac & Cheese
· Bacon Cheeseburger
· Buffalo Chicken
Dessert Dumplings:
· Apple Pie
Classic Dumplings (Potstickers):
· Wagyu Beef
· Chicken & Scallion
· Ginger Bok Choy
Soup Dumplings:
· Fire Pork or Pork Soupy – TBD
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will also offer burgers, chop bowls, boba teas, delivery, and catering services, making it a convenient option for office lunches, group gatherings, and events.
About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is redefining fast-casual dining by merging culinary creativity with cutting-edge technology. The brand offers a modern take on dumplings, bowls, and burgers, providing high-quality, handcrafted menu items in a unique and efficient format.
Official media kit containing high-resolution images, logos, and additional brand assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EKibdDMcQ6Q-oVBqwlVH1U5ixkbyPCQC?usp=sharing
For more information, visit brooklyndumplingshop.com/location/miami-florida/ or follow @MrDumpling305 on Instagram and TikTok.
Media Contact
Lior Idelson
Marketing Manager
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Miami
786-984-6656
greatnews@bkdsmiami.com
