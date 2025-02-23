QNAP Launches the QSW-3205-5T: Cost-Effective Entry-level 5-Port Full 10GbE Multi-Gigabit Switch
Taipei, Taiwan, February 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, has released the QSW-3205-5T, an entry-level, full 10GbE unmanaged switch. With a compact desktop form factor and ultra-quiet cooling, the QSW-3205-5T provides five 10GbE RJ45 ports and automatic network optimization features such as Jumbo Frame and loop detection. Whether for small businesses, video production teams, or homes, the QSW-3205-5T allows users to quickly achieve smooth high-speed data transmission, quick file sharing, and multi-user collaboration and editing of 4K/8K video files.
"The QSW-3205-5T is a high-performance, cost-effective 10GbE switch that requires no complicated setup or additional investment. By using existing network cables, upgrading to a 10G network is as simple as replacing your switch,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Users, such as offices or video studios, can connect the QSW-3205-5T to 10GbE NAS and multiple workstations to boost work and collaboration efficiency. It can also be paired with Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 routers, and APs to efficiently deploy high-speed wireless LAN."
The QSW-3205-5T offers stable and efficient 10GbE network transmission. It features five 10GbE ports with a total switching capacity of up to 100Gbps and is compliant with the NBASE-T standard to offer speeds of 10G, 5G, 2.5G, 1G, and 100M. It supports 12KB Jumbo Frame and IEEE 802.3x flow control to significantly improve large file transfer efficiency and reduce packet loss, ideal for handling large-capacity data and high-resolution video files. The 16K MAC Address Table ensures precise data transmission and efficiency when transferring data between multiple devices. Built-in network loop detection and blocking features can instantly lock down network ports with loops, assisting the network quickly resume normal operation.
There’s no need for complicated configuration to set up the unmanaged QSW-3205-5T. It supports Auto Negotiation to automatically detect the optimal transmission speed based on the connected device. Users can use existing Cat 6 cables to achieve 10GbE high-speed connections, saving time and cost. Featuring a fanless design with efficient heat dissipation, the compact desktop-sized QSW-3205-5T operates without any distracting noise. It also has EEE low-power energy-saving features and Class B low electromagnetic interference certification, making it ideal for placement in office environments.
Learn more about QNAP managed/unmanaged switches at https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches. For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
