3DiVi Inc. Announces the Release of BAF 1.9.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Banking and Fintech Services
3DiVi Inc., a leading developer of computer vision and facial recognition technologies, has released BAF 1.9.0 with new features to speed up and secure user onboarding in banking and fintech. With improvements designed to reduce registration errors and eliminate fraud, businesses can increase user adoption and build greater trust.
Walnut, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3DiVi Inc. announced the launch of BAF 1.9.0, an upgraded remote identification system with face biometrics aimed at transforming user onboarding in the banking and fintech sectors. With new features to eliminate common registration / authorization errors and get stronger protection against fraud, this latest release promises to improve user adoption rates and foster customer trust.
What’s New in 3DiVi BAF 1.9.0
BAF Reports on Registration Failure Reasons:
With the new metrics in the system performance report, you can now track the reasons users fail to register. Possible reasons may include poor image quality, incorrect face positioning, lighting issues, or camera resolution problems. Understanding these reasons allows for quick responses and troubleshooting, reducing customer loss during the registration phase.
Customizable Face Matching Thresholds:
BAF 1.9.0 supports customizable face matching thresholds separately for registration and authorization:
During registration, you can set a higher threshold to prevent instances where users cannot register due to being mistakenly identified as another registered user.
During authorization, the system performs a 1:1 match against the reference photo (preferably a high-quality one), allowing for a slightly lower threshold in this case.
User Lockout Notifications:
Automated notifications for user lockouts inform them of issues and significantly reduce the load on customer support. This enables faster responses to truly critical incidents.
Automatic User Unlocking:
BAF 1.9.0 includes an automatic unlocking feature: if a user fails to register successfully and gets locked out, the system will automatically unlock them after a specified period, granting them new attempts. This automation reduces operational costs and makes the system more user-friendly.
GIF Tips and Instructions During Registration/Authorization:
BAF 1.9.0 introduces GIF tips and informational blocks for Liveness Reflection and Motion Control checks, helping users quickly understand how to position their faces correctly for successful registration and authorization.
Face Frame Size Adjustments for Registration/Authorization:
BAF 1.9.0 introduces the ability to adjust the face frame size for Liveness Reflection and Motion Control checks, allowing for better control over face positioning and improving verification quality. An additional face position check has also been added during Liveness Reflection recording.
