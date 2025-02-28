3DiVi Inc. Announces the Release of BAF 1.9.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Banking and Fintech Services

3DiVi Inc., a leading developer of computer vision and facial recognition technologies, has released BAF 1.9.0 with new features to speed up and secure user onboarding in banking and fintech. With improvements designed to reduce registration errors and eliminate fraud, businesses can increase user adoption and build greater trust.