Infysion Unveils a Bold New Identity, Reinforcing Its Mission to Drive Intelligent Digital Transformation
A Renewed Vision, A Stronger Commitment: Infysion Positions Itself as the Trusted Technology Partner for IoT, Cloud, and Analytics Solutions
Pune, India, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Infysion, a leading provider of next-generation IoT, Cloud, and Analytics solutions, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and digital transformation. The rebrand underscores Infysion’s mission to simplify complexity, drive measurable business value, and empower enterprises with scalable, future-ready technology solutions.
Beyond a New Look: A Testament to Infysion’s Growth Vision
As businesses across manufacturing, industrial, and technology sectors navigate increasing digital disruption, Infysion is stepping up as a trusted technology partner, providing intelligent, scalable, and impact-driven IT solutions. The new brand identity serves as a bold declaration of Infysion’s vision to create a connected, efficient, and sustainable future—where innovation fuels growth and communities thrive.
"Our rebrand is more than just a visual transformation—it represents our evolution as a company, our growing impact on the industry, and our strengthened commitment to our customers, partners, and employees," said Bhimraj Ghadge, CEO of Infysion. "As we continue to innovate and expand, our new identity reflects the agility, expertise, and forward-thinking approach that define us. We are not just building technology solutions—we are shaping the future of business.”
The SONIC Values That Drive Infysion Forward
At the core of Infysion’s transformation is its guiding philosophy, SONIC—a set of values that define its approach to technology, service, and customer success.
- Service Excellence – Delivering the highest standard of solutions, always exceeding expectations.
- Ownership & Integrity – Taking full responsibility, acting with honesty and transparency.
- Nimbleness & Agility in Execution – Adapting swiftly to market needs, ensuring rapid response and delivery.
- Innovation at Core – Embedding innovation in every aspect of technology and service delivery.
- Customer-Centric Focus – Placing customers at the heart of every decision, ensuring solutions that truly impact business outcomes.
"SONIC isn’t just a set of values—it’s the driving force behind everything we do," said Santosh Chandratre, COO at Infysion. "Every solution we build, every partnership we foster, and every challenge we solve is rooted in these principles. With this transformation, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering smarter, scalable, and future-ready solutions.”
A New Era of Growth & Partnership
Infysion’s rebranding represents more than an aesthetic refresh—it’s a bold step toward strengthening its position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises seeking to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and unlock new opportunities through IoT, Cloud, and Data Analytics. The new identity reflects Infysion’s promise to:
Empower businesses with intelligent, scalable solutions that simplify digital transformation.
Deliver measurable business impact through deep industry expertise and technology-first innovation.
Build long-term relationships with customers and partners, rooted in trust, integrity, and service excellence.
Explore the New Infysion - Transforming Digital Possibilities
With the new brand identity and website now live, Infysion is ready to partner with enterprises looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey. To learn more about how Infysion is shaping the future of business.
About Infysion
Infysion is a leading provider of IoT, Cloud, AI, and Analytics solutions, empowering businesses with intelligent, scalable, and impact-driven technology. We work with small and mid-sized enterprises, specializing in tailored digital transformations that help leaders in IT, engineering, and operations achieve strategic goals, improve efficiencies, and stay competitive.
Media Contact:
+1 (866) 422-6603
infysion.com
Beyond a New Look: A Testament to Infysion’s Growth Vision
As businesses across manufacturing, industrial, and technology sectors navigate increasing digital disruption, Infysion is stepping up as a trusted technology partner, providing intelligent, scalable, and impact-driven IT solutions. The new brand identity serves as a bold declaration of Infysion’s vision to create a connected, efficient, and sustainable future—where innovation fuels growth and communities thrive.
"Our rebrand is more than just a visual transformation—it represents our evolution as a company, our growing impact on the industry, and our strengthened commitment to our customers, partners, and employees," said Bhimraj Ghadge, CEO of Infysion. "As we continue to innovate and expand, our new identity reflects the agility, expertise, and forward-thinking approach that define us. We are not just building technology solutions—we are shaping the future of business.”
The SONIC Values That Drive Infysion Forward
At the core of Infysion’s transformation is its guiding philosophy, SONIC—a set of values that define its approach to technology, service, and customer success.
- Service Excellence – Delivering the highest standard of solutions, always exceeding expectations.
- Ownership & Integrity – Taking full responsibility, acting with honesty and transparency.
- Nimbleness & Agility in Execution – Adapting swiftly to market needs, ensuring rapid response and delivery.
- Innovation at Core – Embedding innovation in every aspect of technology and service delivery.
- Customer-Centric Focus – Placing customers at the heart of every decision, ensuring solutions that truly impact business outcomes.
"SONIC isn’t just a set of values—it’s the driving force behind everything we do," said Santosh Chandratre, COO at Infysion. "Every solution we build, every partnership we foster, and every challenge we solve is rooted in these principles. With this transformation, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering smarter, scalable, and future-ready solutions.”
A New Era of Growth & Partnership
Infysion’s rebranding represents more than an aesthetic refresh—it’s a bold step toward strengthening its position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises seeking to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and unlock new opportunities through IoT, Cloud, and Data Analytics. The new identity reflects Infysion’s promise to:
Empower businesses with intelligent, scalable solutions that simplify digital transformation.
Deliver measurable business impact through deep industry expertise and technology-first innovation.
Build long-term relationships with customers and partners, rooted in trust, integrity, and service excellence.
Explore the New Infysion - Transforming Digital Possibilities
With the new brand identity and website now live, Infysion is ready to partner with enterprises looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey. To learn more about how Infysion is shaping the future of business.
About Infysion
Infysion is a leading provider of IoT, Cloud, AI, and Analytics solutions, empowering businesses with intelligent, scalable, and impact-driven technology. We work with small and mid-sized enterprises, specializing in tailored digital transformations that help leaders in IT, engineering, and operations achieve strategic goals, improve efficiencies, and stay competitive.
Media Contact:
+1 (866) 422-6603
infysion.com
Contact
Infysion TechnologiesContact
Bhimraj Ghadge
+1 (866) 422-6603
www.infysion.com
Bhimraj Ghadge
+1 (866) 422-6603
www.infysion.com
Categories