Author Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi’s New Book, "The White Muslim," is a Powerful Story Exploring the Forbidden Love Affair Between a Muslim Woman and a Christian Man
Recent release “The White Muslim” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi is a stirring and thought-provoking novel that centers around Kissmart, a devout Muslim girl, and Chris, a Christian man, who find themselves falling for each other and must fight against societal judgement and oppression to be together.
New York, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi, a loving mother with seven years of experience in aviation, has completed her new book, “The White Muslim”: a compelling and eye-opening tale of two lovers from completely different worlds and religious background who must work to find a way to be together and prove their love for each other.
“In ‘The White Muslim,’ Kissmart, a devout black Muslim, and Chris, a white Christian, defy societal norms with their forbidden love,” shares Nakandi. “Their bond, forged across religious barriers, faces intense scrutiny. As their love deepens, they grapple with the clash between tradition and their desire to be together, testing the strength of their faith and commitment to each other.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi’s enthralling tale provides a poignant exploration of the challenges that interfaith relationships must often face, and the unique strengths that these pairings can provide. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The White Muslim” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see how love will always shine brightest.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The White Muslim" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
