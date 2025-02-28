Author Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi’s New Book, "The White Muslim," is a Powerful Story Exploring the Forbidden Love Affair Between a Muslim Woman and a Christian Man

Recent release “The White Muslim” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jamirah Ssegujja Nakandi is a stirring and thought-provoking novel that centers around Kissmart, a devout Muslim girl, and Chris, a Christian man, who find themselves falling for each other and must fight against societal judgement and oppression to be together.