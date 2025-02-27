Author Harold Jason’s New Book, "How the Redbirds Saved Christmas," is an Original Christmas Tale That Highlights Teamwork and Holiday Spirit
Recent release “How the Redbirds Saved Christmas” from Page Publishing author Harold Jason follows the redbirds and the wise old owl as they team up to save Christmas from the Meany Purple Monster.
St. Louis, MO, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold Jason, a writer and father, has completed his new book, “How the Redbirds Saved Christmas”: a delightful holiday tale filled with Christmas joy.
Author Harold Jason feels that children are our most prized and precious gift. His greatest delight is to honor them through his written words and the written words of others. He believes the sooner that a child is introduced to words, the sooner he will learn to read, and the sooner they learn to read, the sooner they will use their curiosity and imagination to independently seek knowledge.
Jason writes, “Santa’s house was just across the other side of the mountain. Most of his house was in a huge cave within the mountain. That is where the elves made all the toys. On the outside, Santa’s home looked like a beautiful brown gingerbread house. The front of the house had two large peppermint sticks. They served to hold the house up. Several other smaller peppermint canes were standing in the front yard. Each one held a lamp that was decorated with beautiful balls of brightly colored balls of candy. Inside the lights were several fireflies that constantly turned their lights off and on. These were Santa’s helpers too. Their lights led the way to Santa’s house.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Jason’s festive tale features vibrant illustrations that help to bring these memorable characters to live.
Readers who wish to experience this holly-jolly work can purchase “How the Redbirds Saved Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
