Author Edward Curtis Jorden’s New Book, "Autumn Leaves," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Beauty of the Natural World
Recent release “Autumn Leaves” from Page Publishing author Edward Curtis Jorden is a stirring and deeply personal assortment of poems that invites readers to embark on a rich and engaging journey through the author’s mind as he reflects upon the wonderful beauty and tranquility found within the natural world, as well as the imagination it can spur deep within one’s soul.
Molino, FL, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward Curtis Jorden, a loving father and a native of Holley Navarre, Florida, has completed his new book, “Autumn Leaves”: a gripping and eye-opening series of poems, reflections, and ruminations that comment on the natural world, the gift of imagination, and the human condition.
“‘Autumn Leaves’ started before [my] daughter was born in Vandalia, Illinois,” shares Jorden. “(I) fished for catfish on an old bucket all the colorful fall leaves rested on the ground. My eyes warmed my inside many writings. This book is about imagination.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Curtis Jorden’s enthralling collection will stir emotions deep within readers as they follow the author’s journey through both his past, present, and future as reflected upon the world around him. Candid and emotionally honest, “Autumn Leaves” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers with the author’s incredible gift of prose, making it a must-read for fans of all types of poetry.
