Author Clarence Bowden’s New Book, "5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook," is a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Those Returning Home After Being Imprisoned

Recent release “5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook” from Covenant Books author Clarence Bowden is a thought-provoking and eye-opening guide aimed at providing best practices and realistic goals for those struggling with returning to their former lives after being released from prison. Drawing from years of professional experience, Bowden provides insight into how one can maintain their freedom.