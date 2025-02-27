Author Clarence Bowden’s New Book, "5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook," is a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Those Returning Home After Being Imprisoned
Recent release “5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook” from Covenant Books author Clarence Bowden is a thought-provoking and eye-opening guide aimed at providing best practices and realistic goals for those struggling with returning to their former lives after being released from prison. Drawing from years of professional experience, Bowden provides insight into how one can maintain their freedom.
Brooklyn, NY, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clarence Bowden, a retired Advanced CASAC, program director, CASAC-T trainer, and author, has completed his new book, “5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook”: an insightful guide designed to provide strategies on what to look out for when coming home following incarceration and to highlight best practices in how to deal with them.
Author Clarence Bowden has over thirty years of professional and personal experience directing programs, supervising, counseling, and training individuals with criminal, addictive, and mental health disorders. He is the former clinical director of NYTC’s Serendipity 1, an intensive residential treatment program. The author is also the former deputy director of work release for Phoenix House, assistant director of Daytop Village Inc., and an NYC AIDS hotline counselor during the height of the pandemic. Bowden is married and the father of two adult daughters who are professionals in their own fields.
“‘5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook’ is two books in one, written to be part of the solution addressing recidivism,” writes Bowden. “It is designed to be a guide for those with the behavior, thinking, and practices involved in criminal activity. It is also for the families and organizations working with them. This combined re-entry workbook will allow the reader to dig down deep and express (in writing) the emotions felt while engaged in the activities that put them away. In doing so, they will have gained the knowledge and skills from a clinical and personal real-life perspective to be better prepared for coming home and staying home for good!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clarence Bowden’s new book incorporates information and advice from the author’s previous work, “5 Steps to a Successful Re-Entry”, while making revisions and updates he believed were necessary to make his work more impactful. Through sharing his writing, Bowden aims to help readers make the most of their trip home from prison, while also ensuring it to be their last one.
Readers can purchase "5 Steps + Re-Entry Workbook" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
