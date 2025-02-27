Author Tamarra Jolley’s New Book, "Be a Princess," is a Powerful Series That Aims to Uplift and Inspire Women to Never Give Up Hope on Achieving Their Dreams

Recent release “Be a Princess” from Covenant Books author Tamarra Jolley is a stirring account that explores how women are often robbed of their confidence and hope throughout life, forcing them to settle for less, and how they can work to gain back control of their lives and continue to strive for their ultimate dreams.