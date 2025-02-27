Author Tamarra Jolley’s New Book, "Be a Princess," is a Powerful Series That Aims to Uplift and Inspire Women to Never Give Up Hope on Achieving Their Dreams
Recent release “Be a Princess” from Covenant Books author Tamarra Jolley is a stirring account that explores how women are often robbed of their confidence and hope throughout life, forcing them to settle for less, and how they can work to gain back control of their lives and continue to strive for their ultimate dreams.
Olathe, CO, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tamarra Jolley, a wife of thirty years, a mother of three, and a grandmother of two, has completed her new book, “Be a Princess”: a poignant call to action designed to inspire women of all backgrounds to fight back against the loss of their confidence in order to strive for their goals despite what life may throw their way.
Author Tamarra Jolley is a long-time ministry leader who desires to give women the confidence, knowledge, and tools they need to embrace living in the way that they are designed. Her passion is to help them see their worth in who they are, not in what they have or what they do.
“Have you ever wondered why there is a restlessness in your spirit? Do you feel that there is more to life than what you are living? That the place you find yourself in seems to be nothing like what you envisioned as a little girl?” asks Jolley. “Not only as a young girl but as a girl of any age, our dreams are tied up in fairy tales, and we spend countless hours dressed up in our finery, pretending to be the princess that every prince wants to steal away. We envision a handsome prince who will ride in and sweep us off our feet, and we will live happily ever after.
“Then somewhere along the way, we might make choices that shatter those dreams and make us feel that we have no hope of ever obtaining that dream of royalty. So we settle for what we think we deserve, and we stop fighting for the dream. We go along with culture’s idea of what we should do and how we should live, and now we are paying the price.
“When we look at the breakdown of the family and the hopelessness of our children, we are finding that the cost is too high! The battle for control of our time and attention rages every day. We are pulled in all different directions, and the most innocent among us, the children, are collateral damage in this war. But hope is alive, and your dream is not dead! Your worth is found in so much more than your choices! Your worth is found in the sacrifice of the One who created you. You were created on purpose, for a purpose! Whether you are married or single, divorced or widowed, all women share the same desires and longings. Let’s dive into the true identity of who we are and why I still believe that every woman wants to be a princess!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tamarra Jolley’s new book is inspired by the author’s concern and compassion for the women and children of the current generation, as well as the challenges they are facing in the modern age. Deeply personal and candid, “Be a Princess” promises to serve as a vital resource for anyone who has felt left behind by the struggles and challenges of life.
Readers can purchase “Be a Princess” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
