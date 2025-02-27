Author Yovonne Jenkins’s New Book, "From Heavenly Father to Me to You," is a Poignant Collection of Poems and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “From Heavenly Father to Me to You” from Covenant Books author Yovonne Jenkins is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations designed to help readers connect with others on a deeper and more spiritual level, as well as recognize God’s influence and presence in their own lives.
Washington, UT, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yovonne Jenkins has completed her new book, “From Heavenly Father to Me to You”: a riveting and eye-opening series of poems and reflections aimed at helping readers deepen and enrich their lives through connecting with others and the Lord.
“Writings of poetry, reflective spiritual thoughts, and ideas, words of encouragement for those in need of encouragement,” writes Jenkins. “As fellow travelers, we are all connected, for the good or unnoticed. As we acknowledge each other, if for but a moment, we are enriched and enhance the lives of those we encounter, thereby making each of our explorations more worthwhile.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yovonne Jenkins’s new book has been created to touch the reader’s senses, thoughts, and spirit via a loving Father from whom all beauty, love, and joy originate. Crafted from the author’s own desire to inspire the good in fellow travelers she encounters on the road of life, “From Heavenly Father to Me to You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “From Heavenly Father to Me to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
