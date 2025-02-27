Author Yovonne Jenkins’s New Book, "From Heavenly Father to Me to You," is a Poignant Collection of Poems and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Journey Through Life

Recent release “From Heavenly Father to Me to You” from Covenant Books author Yovonne Jenkins is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations designed to help readers connect with others on a deeper and more spiritual level, as well as recognize God’s influence and presence in their own lives.