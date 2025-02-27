Luke O'Brien’s New Book, "$mart Ace," is a Thought-Provoking and Fascinating Collection of Life Lessons and Stories, All Told Through the Lens of Poker
Mendota, IL, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luke O'Brien, a loving husband and father, as well as an avid poker player who holds an MBA from Illinois State University, has completed his most recent book, “$mart Ace”: a poignant and compelling collection of life lessons explained through the rules of poker.
“This book teaches valuable life lessons through the setup of a card game,” writes O’Brien. “No prior knowledge is necessary. Using examples from the poker room, workplace, dating, etc., we’ll look at everything from basic hygiene to time and money management. These lessons come from an author who learned them by doing every wrong, hilariously dumb thing imaginable for twenty-plus years. Expertise comes through experience.”
The author continues, “If there’s a young(ish) person in your life, sixteen to thirty, here’s an easy read, but meant to get the reader thinking about common mistakes they’d regret later. A pronounced book of wisdom for his daughter, this is more like a book to the author’s younger self that could be useful to anyone, regardless of age. If they like poker, even better!”
Published by Fulton Books, Luke O'Brien’s book was originally inspired by the author’s desire to teach his daughter lessons that would help her in life while avoiding some of the mistakes he claims to have made. Deeply personal and engaging, “$mart Ace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the world around them in a whole new way of thinking.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “$mart Ace” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
