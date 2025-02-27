Claudine Yvette’s Newly Released "House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery" is a Captivating Tale of Mystery, History, and Unexpected Discoveries
“House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudine Yvette is an enthralling blend of historical fiction and mystery, following one woman’s journey to uncover the secrets of an abandoned house and the tragic history hidden within its walls.
New York, NY, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery,” a spellbinding novel that takes readers deep into a century-old enigma, is the creation of published author, Claudine Yvette.
Claudine Yvette shares, “The house captured Helen’s eyes while she was driving home from a camping trip with her daughters on the backroads of Eastern Washington. Lost in a thicket of trees and overgrown foliage at the bottom of a deep, narrow canyon sat an empty, well-preserved century-old house. Helen would have no time for regret when an impulse decision led her to purchase it, thinking it would be a wonderful place to start a new life with her daughters. Instead, they would be engulfed in mystery from the beginning. Why this house was alone in the canyon would be just the tip of the iceberg of the mysteries that would take them back through time.
“It was known as Ellis House in the canyon since the early 1900s. Was it haunted? Or was the Ellis family just cursed by the tragic events that had happened there? Since the house couldn’t speak for itself, Helen would have to do some sleuthing. She was determined to help Jack, the former owner of the house, discover the answers to the secrets that had torn his family apart. Using her research background, Helen dove into the mystery. Soon she found a kindred spirit, Charlotte, who would become her fellow sleuthing partner. Helen would find that while solving the mysteries of the Ellis family, not only would healing of souls come for them but for herself and her daughters as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudine Yvette’s new book is book one of the “Kindred Spirits Sleuth Mysteries” series.
Consumers can purchase “House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Claudine Yvette shares, “The house captured Helen’s eyes while she was driving home from a camping trip with her daughters on the backroads of Eastern Washington. Lost in a thicket of trees and overgrown foliage at the bottom of a deep, narrow canyon sat an empty, well-preserved century-old house. Helen would have no time for regret when an impulse decision led her to purchase it, thinking it would be a wonderful place to start a new life with her daughters. Instead, they would be engulfed in mystery from the beginning. Why this house was alone in the canyon would be just the tip of the iceberg of the mysteries that would take them back through time.
“It was known as Ellis House in the canyon since the early 1900s. Was it haunted? Or was the Ellis family just cursed by the tragic events that had happened there? Since the house couldn’t speak for itself, Helen would have to do some sleuthing. She was determined to help Jack, the former owner of the house, discover the answers to the secrets that had torn his family apart. Using her research background, Helen dove into the mystery. Soon she found a kindred spirit, Charlotte, who would become her fellow sleuthing partner. Helen would find that while solving the mysteries of the Ellis family, not only would healing of souls come for them but for herself and her daughters as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudine Yvette’s new book is book one of the “Kindred Spirits Sleuth Mysteries” series.
Consumers can purchase “House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “House in the Canyon: A Historical Fictional Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories