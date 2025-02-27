Stephen Heath’s Newly Released "A Christian Worldview Primer for Twenty-First-Century Americans" Contrasts Christian and Secular Views on "Origins, Purpose and Destiny"

“A Christian Worldview Primer for Twenty-First-Century Americans” from Stephen Heath, starts with questions that confront all people- the “big questions” of where we’ve come from, where we’re going and why we’re here. It outlines Christianity’s answers to those questions, explains how those answers came to be, and further demonstrates how the resulting Christian worldview stands in contrast to worldviews that start with humanity rather than with the one God who alone creates, judges and redeems.