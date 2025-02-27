Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP’s Newly Released “When the Mountains Speak” is a Captivating Exploration of the Wisdom, History, and Stories in the Appalachian Landscape
“When the Mountains Speak” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP is a beautifully reflective work that invites readers to listen to the whispers of the Appalachian Mountains, uncovering the rich history and hidden wisdom they hold.
Inez, KY, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When the Mountains Speak”: an evocative journey into the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, revealing their deep connection to history, nature, and human experience. “When the Mountains Speak” is the creation of published author, Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP, a recent graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, holding both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the university. She is a licensed speech-language pathologist (SLP) and is employed as an SLP at an outpatient pediatric clinic in central Kentucky.
Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP shares, “The Appalachian Mountains are filled with life, history, and beauty. They have been around for eons, seeing countless periods of history, thousands of immigrants, and millions of creatures. If they could speak, they’d have quite the stories to tell. But what if the mountains do speak? What if they have always spoken to us? The mountains are never quiet; they always have a story to tell. And when the mountains speak, you listen. What will the mountains tell you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP’s new book is a thought-provoking and poetic tribute to the Appalachian region, perfect for readers who appreciate nature, history, and the power of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “When the Mountains Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Mountains Speak,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
