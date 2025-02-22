Mary Murphy’s Newly Released "Flynn’s Big Surprise" is a Delightful Tale of Farm Life and Friendship Through the Eyes of Two Lovable Border Collies
“Flynn’s Big Surprise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Murphy is a charming story of adventure, adjustment, and love on the farm as Flynn learns to welcome her new sister, Ruby, into the family.
Mechanicsville, VA, February 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Flynn’s Big Surprise”: a heartwarming story that introduces readers to life on the farm as experienced by two delightful border collies. “Flynn’s Big Surprise” is the creation of published author, Mary Murphy, a native of Connecticut who grew up with a love of nature, gardening, and animals. This led her to begin her career as a horse trainer and riding instructor. As time went on, she became a full-time farmer opening and running Wandering Cow Farm, all while raising her seven children with her husband, helping with their 4-H projects, and becoming a 4-H leader. But after one too many snowy winters, the decision was made to move the family and farm to central Virginia. She’s now living on her farm and watching her eleven grandchildren grow, while being a happy owner of two special border collies, Flynn and Ruby. Her life has produced many wonderful memories and stories of crazy farm, family, and border collie life.
Murphy shares, “Flynn’s Big Surprise is a story about Flynn, a happy border collie and queen of the farm, learning to welcome her new baby sister, Ruby, into her family, farm, and her heart. These adventures, trials, and joys of farm life are being told through the eyes of these two dogs. This book is the first of a series of books, The Adventures of Flynn and Ruby. Each of these books are true stories of the farm life, with a bit of humor mixed in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Murphy’s new book is a delightful introduction to The Adventures of Flynn & Ruby series. Young readers and animal lovers alike will enjoy the humor and heart woven into these tales of life on a bustling farm.
Consumers can purchase “Flynn’s Big Surprise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Flynn’s Big Surprise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
