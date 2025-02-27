Shaun E. Pitts’s Newly Released "It Was the Night of Christmas" is a Heartwarming Celebration of the True Meaning of the Holiday Season
“It Was the Night of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shaun E. Pitts is a delightful and inspiring story that shifts the focus from the excitement of Santa Claus to the profound significance of Jesus Christ’s birth.
Richardson, TX, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Was the Night of Christmas”: a captivating and spiritually enriching story designed to rekindle the joy and true purpose of Christmas. “It Was the Night of Christmas” is the creation of published author, Shaun E. Pitts, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is the pastor and founder of Ekklesia Bible Fellowship of Texas.
Shaun E. Pitts shares, “From the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana, better known as the City of Lights, to Macy’s located in New York City, children attend Christmas parades all around the world with an anticipation and enthusiasm of seeing Santa Claus. At the end of the parade, in his bright red suit and cap trimmed in white, white gloves, black boots, and black belt riding on a sleigh, Santa does not disappoint.
“It Was the Night of Christmas gives each parent a chance to build their child’s anticipation and enthusiasm around the birth of Jesus Christ, the true celebration of Christmas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shaun E. Pitts’s new book offers parents and children a meaningful way to honor the Christmas season by focusing on the story of Christ’s birth. This charming narrative fosters a deeper understanding of faith and encourages readers to embrace the spiritual essence of the holiday.
Consumers can purchase “It Was the Night of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Was the Night of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
