Peter N. Gitau’s Newly Released "Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery" is a Compelling Exploration of True Freedom Through Faith
“Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter N. Gitau is a thought-provoking examination of the struggle for both physical and spiritual freedom, drawing lessons from biblical history and applying them to modern life.
South Hadley, MA, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery”: an inspiring discussion of the ongoing battle for true freedom. “Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery” is the creation of published author, Peter N. Gitau, who is currently residing in Western Massachusetts. He participates in a local church and serves as a visiting Bible teacher in various churches. He and his wife, Faith, are raising their three children. Mark, Esther and Abby.
Peter N. Gitau shares, “Freedom! It is every heart’s desire to be free. Throughout history, man has continued to fight for freedom. It is a human need. Many have died fighting to be free. Freedom is not free!
“For as long as man has existed, there have been forces of darkness and slavery against man. Therefore, it is a continuous battle to be free and remain free. Total freedom is more desirable than partial freedom.
“When the children of Israel crossed the Red Sea, they thought that they were totally free! Little did they know that physical freedom was partial freedom! They also needed spiritual freedom. The following forty years proved that point. There were many who died without setting foot in the land of freedom—Canaan!
“In pursuit of freedom, we can learn vital lessons from their journey. Overcoming the spirit of slavery will challenge us all to go for total freedom, both physical and spiritual.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter N. Gitau’s new book offers a profound message of hope, perseverance, and faith in the journey to true freedom.
Consumers can purchase "Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
