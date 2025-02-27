John Koltes’s Newly Released "Instruments of the Band" is a Delightful Exploration of Musical Diversity for All Ages
“Instruments of the Band” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Koltes is a charming and informative journey through the world of musical instruments, perfect for musicians and enthusiasts of all ages.
Watkins, MN, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Instruments of the Band”: a charming and educational guide to musical instruments. “Instruments of the Band” is the creation of published author, John Koltes, who lives in Minnesota with his son, where he enjoys walking on the many nature trails. He plays mandolin and ukulele, writes poetry and sings in a barbershop chorus in his spare time.
John Koltes shares, “Fun descriptions of well-known instruments and a few lesser-known ones will bring a smile to the faces of music players of all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Koltes’s new book provides readers with an engaging look at the beauty and diversity of musical instruments, combining whimsical descriptions with a love for music that inspires readers to explore their own creativity.
Consumers can purchase “Instruments of the Band” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Instruments of the Band,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
