June Lynne Walter’s Newly Released “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” is an Array of True Tales Honoring the Unconditional Love of God’s Creatures
“It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” from Christian Faith Publishing author June Lynne Walter is an inspiring collection of real-life encounters with animals that reveal God’s presence, love, and lessons of faith.
Conway, SC, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm”: a touching compilation of stories that highlight the deep connections between humans and animals, showcasing the ways in which God’s love is reflected through His creatures. “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” is the creation of published author, June Lynne Walter, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in South Carolina but was raised in Baltimore City.
June Lynne Walter shares, “Do you love God and the creatures he has given us?
This question and others about God’s creatures will touch your heart and give you a better understanding of how God loves us.
“God does help us through life by watching his creatures.
“Read about a few of God’s creatures in this book that give us comfort and unconditional love.
“God has shown me unconditional love through these dogs, cats, and even a piglet.
“These true stories took place on Good Shepherd Farm, where you could feel the quietness and the presence of God.
“I deeply thank my husband, David, and my children for their encouragement.
“I pray that children and adults find God’s unconditional love while reading these stories.
“To God I give the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Lynne Walter’s new book a heartwarming and faith-affirming collection that reminds readers of the many ways God expresses His love through the animals He places in our lives.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
