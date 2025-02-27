Barbara J. Regan’s Newly Released "The Old Traffic Signal" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Faith, and Community in a Growing Town
“The Old Traffic Signal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara J. Regan is an inspiring novel about a group of close-knit high school friends whose shared faith, values, and teamwork guide them as they navigate life’s challenges and support their community.
Pelham, AL, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Old Traffic Signal”: a touching and insightful story that explores the power of friendship, faith, and service. “The Old Traffic Signal” is the creation of published author, Barbara J. Regan, who has a degree in education. She has taught and administered from the eighth-grade level to the graduate university level.
Regan shares, “The small town of Highlands is located at the confluence of the Rafting River and the Diamond Side River. It is a relatively young town, and its location is ideal and does encourage every aspect of fast growth. The industry brought population, which encouraged the building of great communities.
“You will meet twelve students here who have established a lifetime friendship with each other. They live near each other and attend the same high school. It is not unusual for them to challenge each other, but they also act and speak to each other in a protective way.
“Both academic and religious teachings are important aspects of their lives. Not only that, but they daily complete the chores that have been told to them by their parents. As they grow, they have learned to listen closely to the words of new acquaintances, as words often show character and morals. Belief in God is important to each of them. Some strangers become their close and personal or business associates, while others never grow close and remain simply acquaintances.
“Can’t count the times they would share ideas. Some were good, and some were not the best. Most of the ideas shared by these friends were followed with support and/or improvement after weaknesses were pointed out. By using this method, the ideas will succeed. The students learned that strategy early in life. They applied it as they went into their community to help those who needed help. They chose to help the elderly, the disabled, the ill, and the less fortunate. These efforts became threads that were woven into their lifestyles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara J. Regan’s new book is a compelling exploration of faith-driven friendships, the impact of community service, and the lessons learned through teamwork and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “The Old Traffic Signal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Old Traffic Signal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
