Kristin Dodd’s Newly Released "More Than Just Ears" is a Charming Tale of Self-Acceptance and Finding Friendship
“More Than Just Ears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristin Dodd is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a lovable character named Angel as she learns to embrace her unique qualities and discovers the value of being truly heard.
Atlanta, GA, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “More Than Just Ears”: an inspiring story that encourages young readers to recognize their self-worth and appreciate the special gifts that make them who they are. “More Than Just Ears” is the creation of published author, Kristin Dodd, a dedicated wife who enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with family.
Kristin Dodd shares, “Do you feel like you listen way more than you talk? Well, you are not alone. Sometimes it can feel like you are just a listening ear for all the talkative people in the world. Listening is important and equally important is the need to feel heard. Journey along with Angel as she learns self-acceptance and proves she is more than just ears.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristin Dodd’s new book is an engaging read that combines delightful storytelling with meaningful life lessons, encouraging young readers to celebrate their individuality and seek connections that nurture mutual respect and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “More Than Just Ears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Than Just Ears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
