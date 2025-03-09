EnfanteVITA Unveils Clean, Vegan Multivitamins for Kids, a New Standard in Child Nutrition
EnfanteVITA has launched a clean, vegan multivitamin for children, offering essential nutrients without artificial additives or sugars. This product provides a natural, plant-based alternative to support kids' growth and development.
Washington, DC, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EnfanteVITA, a female-owned company dedicated to clean, plant-based nutrition, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of vegan multivitamins for children. Carefully formulated to support healthy growth and development, these multivitamins provide a comprehensive blend of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D3, E, K, and all eight B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, Folate, and Biotin), along with probiotics. Sourced entirely from premium plant-based ingredients, each serving is packed with the vital nutrients children need for their optimal health.
The multivitamins are free from sugars, preservatives, artificial colors, and other unnecessary additives, ensuring a clean and safe supplement for children. In response to the growing demand for plant-based and clean-label products, EnfanteVITA offers a solution that is both effective and ethical, allowing parents to provide their children with high-quality, natural nutrition without compromise.
One of the key features of EnfanteVITA’s new offering is the inclusion of a convenient 3-month supply in every package, offering parents an all-in-one solution to meet their children’s daily nutritional needs for an extended period. This long-lasting, easy to use supply ensures that families have a dependable and hassle-free way to support their children's wellness for three months, all while promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
Made in the USA in GMP-certified and FDA-registered facilities, EnfanteVITA ensures that each product meets the highest standards of quality and safety. This comprehensive approach to children's nutrition is a step forward in providing families with a trusted, plant-based alternative that aligns with their values and promotes long-term health.
EnfanteVITA’s vegan multivitamins are now available for purchase at www.EnfanteVITA.com and on Amazon. For more information, or to inquire about product availability, please visit www.EnfanteVITA.com or contact us at 1-877-885-2159.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The multivitamins are free from sugars, preservatives, artificial colors, and other unnecessary additives, ensuring a clean and safe supplement for children. In response to the growing demand for plant-based and clean-label products, EnfanteVITA offers a solution that is both effective and ethical, allowing parents to provide their children with high-quality, natural nutrition without compromise.
One of the key features of EnfanteVITA’s new offering is the inclusion of a convenient 3-month supply in every package, offering parents an all-in-one solution to meet their children’s daily nutritional needs for an extended period. This long-lasting, easy to use supply ensures that families have a dependable and hassle-free way to support their children's wellness for three months, all while promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
Made in the USA in GMP-certified and FDA-registered facilities, EnfanteVITA ensures that each product meets the highest standards of quality and safety. This comprehensive approach to children's nutrition is a step forward in providing families with a trusted, plant-based alternative that aligns with their values and promotes long-term health.
EnfanteVITA’s vegan multivitamins are now available for purchase at www.EnfanteVITA.com and on Amazon. For more information, or to inquire about product availability, please visit www.EnfanteVITA.com or contact us at 1-877-885-2159.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
EnfanteVITA LLCContact
Elizabeth Miller
1-877-885-2159
www.enfantevita.com
Press@enfantevita.com
Elizabeth Miller
1-877-885-2159
www.enfantevita.com
Press@enfantevita.com
Categories