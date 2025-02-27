Peppy Poppet’s New Book, “God Does Not Sucker Punch! A Scatterbrain's Path to God,” is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey to Discover Her Faith
New York, NY, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peppy Poppet has completed her most recent book, “God Does Not Sucker Punch! A Scatterbrain's Path to God”: a powerful and heartfelt account that document’s the author’s struggles throughout her life, and how each of these trials helped to lead her towards God.
“Although this book is an easy read, cover to cover, it took many years of research and churning of the spiritual-cream ingredients to make spiritual butter!” writes Poppet. “I truly believe that you could use this book as a workbook and keep it handy for quick reference/a go-to if you will.”
“Mainly, please be aware that you are a recipient of my pearls of wisdom that I shed my blood, sweat, and tears for. So please do put it to good use in your lives as this is my gift to you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peppy Poppet’s book is a deeply personal look at how God was ever present through the author’s life, steering her through the difficult moments to discover his ultimate love and salvation. Thought-provoking and candid, Poppet shares her story in the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open their minds and hearts to the Lord and his teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Does Not Sucker Punch! A Scatterbrain's Path to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Peppy Poppet is also known as Saloni Sha, Alfina Dolphina, St. Elfina Delfina, as well as Alex Colber aka Excalibur.
