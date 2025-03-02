Dr. Kuri & Associates Responds to Semaglutide Shortage with Price Reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery & Lap-Band Revision Surgery

As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico.