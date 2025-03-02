Dr. Kuri & Associates Responds to Semaglutide Shortage with Price Reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery & Lap-Band Revision Surgery
As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico.
Tijuana, Mexico, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a $1,000 price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico.
The FDA recently set a deadline for compounding pharmacies to cease unauthorized production of semaglutide, tightening the availability of this popular weight loss drug. As a result, many patients who had turned to compounded versions due to shortages now find themselves without options. Dr. Kuri & Associates recognizes this pressing issue and is offering a safe, proven alternative for those seeking sustainable weight loss.
Why Choose Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Gastric Sleeve Surgery, also known as Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG), is a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the stomach’s size, leading to significant and long-term weight loss. Unlike temporary medication-based solutions, this surgery offers lasting results by physically altering hunger signals and improving metabolic function. Patients who undergo Gastric Sleeve Surgery typically experience:
Long-term weight loss success
Reduced risk of obesity-related conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease
A healthier and more active lifestyle
Recent Success Story: Kira
One of Dr. Kuri’s recent patients, Kira, is a testament to the success of Gastric Sleeve Surgery. Struggling with obesity and looking for a permanent solution, Kira chose to undergo the procedure with Dr. Kuri & Associates. Since her surgery, she has achieved remarkable weight loss, improved her overall health, and regained confidence in her daily life. Her transformation highlights the life-changing benefits of Gastric Sleeve Surgery and serves as an inspiration for others looking to take control of their health.
With the $1,000 price reduction, this life-changing procedure is now more accessible than ever for individuals seeking an effective alternative to medications that may be difficult to obtain or afford.
About Dr. Kuri & Associates
Dr. Kuri & Associates is a leading bariatric surgery provider in Tijuana, Mexico, known for their expert surgical team, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to patient safety and success. With years of experience in performing weight loss procedures, they have helped thousands of patients achieve healthier lives through safe and effective surgery.
Take the Next Step
If you’ve been affected by the semaglutide shortage and are looking for a reliable weight loss solution, now is the perfect time to consider Gastric Sleeve Surgery. Contact Dr. Kuri & Associates today to schedule a consultation and take advantage of this limited-time $1,000 price reduction.
The FDA recently set a deadline for compounding pharmacies to cease unauthorized production of semaglutide, tightening the availability of this popular weight loss drug. As a result, many patients who had turned to compounded versions due to shortages now find themselves without options. Dr. Kuri & Associates recognizes this pressing issue and is offering a safe, proven alternative for those seeking sustainable weight loss.
Why Choose Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Gastric Sleeve Surgery, also known as Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG), is a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the stomach’s size, leading to significant and long-term weight loss. Unlike temporary medication-based solutions, this surgery offers lasting results by physically altering hunger signals and improving metabolic function. Patients who undergo Gastric Sleeve Surgery typically experience:
Long-term weight loss success
Reduced risk of obesity-related conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease
A healthier and more active lifestyle
Recent Success Story: Kira
One of Dr. Kuri’s recent patients, Kira, is a testament to the success of Gastric Sleeve Surgery. Struggling with obesity and looking for a permanent solution, Kira chose to undergo the procedure with Dr. Kuri & Associates. Since her surgery, she has achieved remarkable weight loss, improved her overall health, and regained confidence in her daily life. Her transformation highlights the life-changing benefits of Gastric Sleeve Surgery and serves as an inspiration for others looking to take control of their health.
With the $1,000 price reduction, this life-changing procedure is now more accessible than ever for individuals seeking an effective alternative to medications that may be difficult to obtain or afford.
About Dr. Kuri & Associates
Dr. Kuri & Associates is a leading bariatric surgery provider in Tijuana, Mexico, known for their expert surgical team, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to patient safety and success. With years of experience in performing weight loss procedures, they have helped thousands of patients achieve healthier lives through safe and effective surgery.
Take the Next Step
If you’ve been affected by the semaglutide shortage and are looking for a reliable weight loss solution, now is the perfect time to consider Gastric Sleeve Surgery. Contact Dr. Kuri & Associates today to schedule a consultation and take advantage of this limited-time $1,000 price reduction.
Contact
Dr Kuri & AssociatesContact
Pedro Kuri, MD
1-844-362-5874 Ext. 103
www.lapbandsurgery.com/
Pedro Kuri, MD
1-844-362-5874 Ext. 103
www.lapbandsurgery.com/
Categories