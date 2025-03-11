Immersive Opera at The Bass by Composer Nathan Felix
Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his immersive opera titled Mirrors at The Bass Museum of Art (2100 Collins Ave.) in Miami on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00pm for Third Thursday. Mirrors is inspired by their exhibition, Performing Perspectives: A Collection in Dialogue.
Miami, FL, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Felix’s newest Immersive presentation activates The Bass Museum of Art
The narrative for the immersive opera follows two immigrant nurses who struggle with new identity and cultural challenges in the USA. The women worry if their future children and grandchildren will face the discrimination they endured. Audience members are encouraged to follow the opera singers as they sing and weave through the museum galleries to tell this story. The cast features local singers and musicians from Miami and the surrounding region including Yingxi Li (soprano), Lovell Rose (baritone), Madison Marie McIntosh (mezzo-soprano), and Pedro Carreras (tenor). The conductor for the opera is Felix Jarrar and the string ensemble consists of Naeun Ju on violin, Angie Bolivar on viola and Natalie Van Winkle on cello.
Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and his immersive opera is no exception, with a performance utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the Bass Museum of Art in a way that has yet to be explored. The idea behind Felix’s immersive opera is similar to a flash mob as it revolves around blurring the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience as they perform a cohesive musical composition. The audience is encouraged to follow the narrative of the piece which entails following the soloists but they are ultimately given agency to explore based on feeling, sight and soundscape.
Who: Composer Nathan Felix
What: Immersive Opera, Mirrors
When: Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 pm as part of Third Thursday
Where: Bass Museum of Art - 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 16 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage. He is the current recipient of Opera America’s prestigious IDEA Grant for his work, Faces in the Flames with librettist Anita Gonzalez. Felix also serves as the founding director for the Opera Austin Festival.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019) programmatic elements to art galleries.
