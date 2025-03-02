Janis I. Soucie Releases New Book “A Breeze of Whispers” Exploring the World of Poetry
Glenburn, ME, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janis I. Soucie is thrilled to announce the publication of her latest book, “A Breeze of Whispers,” a thought-provoking exploration of poetry on four central themes. Those themes are: love, nature, religion, and thoughts.
“A Breeze of Whispers” is a compilation of four poetry books: Heat of the Night, Day and Night, Everlasting Arms, and Curious Perceptions all of which are available on Amazon as individual books. “A Breeze of Whispers” was created for those who wanted all four books in one.
Janis I. Soucie was born in Northern New York State. She is a poet, writer, and author. Besides “A Breeze of Whispers” she has also published “Reflections of the Heart” and “Secret Anguish” both memoirs. “Reflections of the Heart” showcases the author’s life at seventeen when her mother was terminally ill with ovarian cancer. The author cared for her mother until her passing in 1999.
“Secret Anguish” is the author’s mental health story.
When she's not writing you can find her either curled up with a good book, or Bible Journaling to her heart’s content. She resides in Maine, with her husband Eric, and two children Summer and Eliot, and their cat Jada.
“A Breeze of Whispers” is now available for purchase at Amazon.com.
For further information and to learn more about the author, please visit the author’s blog at www.jisoucie.blog.
For media inquiries, please contact: Janis Soucie at jisoucie@jisoucie.net.
Categories