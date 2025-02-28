Two Great Titles from HGBM Authors, Ron Isaacs and Kerry Olitzky
Springfield, OH, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higher Ground Books & Media recently released two great new titles; one from Author, Ron Isaacs and one from Author, Kerry Olitzky. Both are available in the HGBM online shop, through Amazon, and other online retailers.
From Ron Isaacs and Illustrator, Jobim, Jr., Where Are You God? is now available on Kindle and for pre-order in the HGBM Shop. It is not easy talking to children about God. Many of the biblical prophets saw and heard God everywhere. God is all around us if only we, like the prophets, simply paid more attention. Journey with Michael as he searches for Him.
One More Day of Passover by Kerry Olitzky is the second new release. Spending the end of his spring break visiting his cousin Yoni in Morocco, a young boy experiences new traditions and surprises. The visit coincides with Passover, and he learns about Mimouna, a post-Passover celebration unique to Moroccan Jews.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 145 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages. His most recent books for Higher Ground Books and Media are Midnight the Holy Cow and I am a Little Dreidel. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Kerry Olitzky led Big Tent Judaism and taught at Hebrew Union College. A leader in the development of innovative Jewish education, he is the author of nearly 100 books including Sam and Sophie and Rudy, the Maintenance Man.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
