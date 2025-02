True West at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

San Diego, CA, February 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents True West, a Pulitzer Prize finalist when first produced in 1989.Directed by Phil Johnson. The cast features Jason Maddy*, David McBean*, Dave Rivas & Vicky Dawson.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.True West previews begin on Thursday, March 27. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 29, at 7:30pm. The play runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays @ 7:30 PM Saturdays and Sundays @ 2:00pm. Closes April 13, 2025.The production of True West will be at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92116 Tickets: $46 General Admission and Student Prices $11. For tickets, visit their website.