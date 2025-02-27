Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The 'Jekyll and Hyde' in Him" by Susan Cabezutto
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 'Jekyll and Hyde’ in Him" by Susan Cabezutto.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "The ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ in Him":
Narcissism has no gender. It can be man or woman. Tall or short. Thin or stocky. With sinewy biceps or without. They come in all shapes and sizes. Like a packet of All Sorts. Freya knows that only too well. Young, naive but terribly stubborn, she solely pays heed to her heart. Not to those who try to warn her. For they may have rubbed shoulders with Graham Ross Duncan at some point and got a taste of his true colours. His deadly true colours that leave a trail of destruction wherever he goes and whoever he crosses paths with.
First there was Mazy fighting her demons in her head. Now there's Freya, another sibling of that ordinary family from "In Defeat of Goliath," struggling against her own personal one. Only this demon is alive and out to make her life a misery.
Freya is no longer a shadow of the person she once was. Empowered and self-sufficient with prolific goals for the future, her career is abruptly curtailed. The life she knows comes to a sudden standstill. His absurdly manipulative, obsessive and controlling manner, unexpectedly transitions Graham Duncan into a complete stranger. A stranger who lives under her roof, shares her bed and completely hacks her mind and will. But the worst is still to come when her children are born.
Will Freya free herself from his restraints? Can she save her children from an abuser who greatly terrifies them? Who bruises not only their bodies but their minds, till they bleed forever?
Inspired by true life events, this is a story of extreme endurance, resilience and above all courage. For no matter the battle, Freya will never lose, she will either win or learn. But only if she sets herself free.
"The ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ in Him" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
273 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949515 & 9781800949683
Dimensions: 12.85 x 1.57 x 19.84 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DWBCP6QV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/The ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ in Him
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
