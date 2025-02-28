Author Bettyeboop’s New Book, "Nobody’s Little Girl," is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Years of Abuse the Author Faced as a Young Girl at the Hands of Her Father
Recent release “Nobody’s Little Girl” from Page Publishing author Bettyeboop is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that reveals the physical, mental, and sexual abuse that the author’s father inflicted on her from a young age. Now, years later, Bettyeboop reveals the lasting impact this abuse had on her, and how she found the strength to continue on in spite of it all.
New York, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bettyeboop, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, with three bulldogs named Zeus, Mia, and Nemo, has completed her new book, “Nobody’s Little Girl”: a candid look at the abuse the author endured at the hands of her father, a common occurrence that many in America often face in silence.
“Every year, there are 3.6 million cases of child abuse reported in the United States,” shares the author. “That number is even higher considering many other incidences will never get reported to the proper authorities. Most of these children will grow up with low self-esteem, depression, and trust issues. These individuals also have trouble forming and maintaining meaningful long-term relationships and will have at least one psychological disorder.
“‘Nobody's Little Girl’ is a real-life journey about the struggles one child had to endure of child abuse and maltreatment. The book depicts how physical, sexual, and mental abuse can affect a child and how those scars can carry over into their adult life. It gives an honest and brutal recollection of a little girl's trauma in a family of secrets where everyone is just trying to survive. It is the hope of the author to offer inspiration to individuals in similar situations that can lead to recovery, a healthy healing, and eventually a personal victory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bettyeboop’s enthralling series is an emotionally honest and raw account that will connect with those who have also suffered or are currently suffering from abuse, helping them to know they are not alone and that there is hope for a better tomorrow on the other side of their turmoil.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Nobody’s Little Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
