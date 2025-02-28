Author Bettyeboop’s New Book, "Nobody’s Little Girl," is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Years of Abuse the Author Faced as a Young Girl at the Hands of Her Father

Recent release “Nobody’s Little Girl” from Page Publishing author Bettyeboop is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that reveals the physical, mental, and sexual abuse that the author’s father inflicted on her from a young age. Now, years later, Bettyeboop reveals the lasting impact this abuse had on her, and how she found the strength to continue on in spite of it all.